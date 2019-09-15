Carie Karavas to play comedy two shows at the Argyle Theatre

Email
article imageCarie Karavas to play comedy two shows at the Argyle Theatre

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Babylon - On September 25, acclaimed Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas will be performing two shows at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon on Long Island.
"A Night of Comedy with Carie Karavas" will be a part of a live recording for an upcoming special. She will have two stand-up comedy shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.
To learn more about her upcoming shows at the Argyle Theatre, check out the venue's official website.
Throughout her respected career in the New York comedy scene, Karavas has appeared on Comedy Central, New Joke City, the world-famous Montreal Comedy Festival, the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, the Brokerage Comedy Club in Bellmore, Mohegan Sun, and Las Vegas. Karavas also appeared on the hit sitcom Kevin Can Wait.
Her Long Island shows at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage and Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown both garnered glowing reviews from Digital Journal.
To learn more about distinguished comedian Carie Karavas, check out her official Facebook page and her official website.
