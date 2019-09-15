Carie Karavas to play comedy two shows at the Argyle Theatre

"A Night of Comedy with Carie Karavas" will be a part of a live recording for an upcoming special. She will have two stand-up comedy shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.
To learn more about her upcoming shows at the Argyle Theatre, check out the venue's official website
.
Throughout her respected career in the New York comedy scene, Karavas has appeared on Comedy Central
, New Joke City, the world-famous Montreal Comedy Festival, the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, the Brokerage Comedy Club in Bellmore, Mohegan Sun, and Las Vegas. Karavas also appeared on the hit sitcom Kevin Can Wait
.
Her Long Island shows at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage
and Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown
both garnered glowing reviews from Digital Journal.
To learn more about distinguished comedian Carie Karavas
, check out her official Facebook page
and her official website
.