On September 22, acclaimed Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming stand-up comedy shows at the Argyle Theatre and opened up about the digital age of comedy and entertainment. Karavas' comedic routine is inspired by her "everyday life." "My motto is don't take life too seriously," she said. She had nothing but the greatest remarks about Governor's Comedy Club (in Levittown) and The Brokerage. "Governor's and The Brokerage gave me my start. Those clubs are probably the best clubs in the country and I've performed all over the country," she said. "I've played Amsterdam, Germany and other places. While I haven't played in Greece yet that will hopefully come soon." On the key to longevity in the comedic scene, she said, "You can't give up your dreams. You have to believe that you can make it happen. With every job, the harder you work at it, the better you become, the higher up the ladder you go." Karavas was featured on an episode of the defunct sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James. "That was amazing. I've acting in some short film here and there, but being on a sitcom was quite different. It was a lot of fun. The crew was great and very accommodating," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Are we there yet?" "That's always the question," she said. "Did I finally get to what I was working on? I think I am there." Digital age of comedy and entertainment Regarding the impact of streaming services and technology on the industry, she said, "I think they are great. There are so many people in the world, and now, these platforms are giving independent filmmakers and comics more opportunities." On being a comedian in this digital age, she said, "It's definitely a lot different. Now you have more opportunities to become famous on the Internet. When I first started you had to go through networks and agents. Now you don't need any of that. You need a camera and to be creative and funny. They can make it on YouTube, where they can make one silly video, it goes viral, and the next thing you know, they are selling arenas. It's crazy but it's also very cool." For young and aspiring comics, she said, "Don't ever let anyone stop you from your dreams." "Follow your dreams and your heart because you will never go wrong that way," she explained. Karavas defined the word success as being "in peace with yourself." "I don't equate success with money. Being happy in your life," she said. Her concluded thoughts on the Greek-American community are as follows: "The Greeks are my people, so you know I love them. I just got back from Greece so I really felt my roots there. I was there for a month and you really feel your heritage. Her back-to-back comedy shows will take place on September 25 at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon on Long Island. "I can't even tell you how overjoyed I am. It is so great," she admitted. To learn more about distinguished Greek-American comedian Carie Karavas, check out her website