Fans of the hit daytime drama The Young and The Restless
will be able to participate in a virtual Question & Answer (Q&A) session with Grimes, who plays the role of Mariah Copeland on the show. For more information on this upcoming Zoom fan event, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events website
.
The proceeds from this online fan event will go towards True Colors United
.
To learn more about Camryn Grimes
, follow her on Twitter
and Instagram
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Camryn Grimes
back in the summer of 2020.