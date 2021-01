Hey Y&R Fans...have you heard?? camryngrimes will be participating in Virtual Q&A Event on Feb 6th which will help benefit TrueColorsUnite! Don't miss your chance to Virtually Meet Camryn! SCEVIRTUAL Ticket Info: YxxYwNipNq— SpectrumCeleb 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@SpectrumCeleb) January 9, 2021

Fans of the hit daytime drama The Young and The Restless will be able to participate in a virtual Question & Answer (Q&A) session with Grimes, who plays the role of Mariah Copeland on the show. For more information on this upcoming Zoom fan event, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events website The proceeds from this online fan event will go towards True Colors United To learn more about Camryn Grimes , follow her on Twitter and Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Camryn Grimes back in the summer of 2020.