article imageCamryn Grimes of the Y&R to participate in a virtual fan event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
On Saturday, February 6, Emmy award-winning actress Camryn Grimes ("The Young and The Restless") will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, which will help raise funds for charity.
Fans of the hit daytime drama The Young and The Restless will be able to participate in a virtual Question & Answer (Q&A) session with Grimes, who plays the role of Mariah Copeland on the show. For more information on this upcoming Zoom fan event, check out the Spectrum Celebrity Events website.
The proceeds from this online fan event will go towards True Colors United.
To learn more about Camryn Grimes, follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Camryn Grimes back in the summer of 2020.
