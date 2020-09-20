Cameron Mathison to partake in fan event for Cedars CanSupport

Emmy-nominated actor and TV host Cameron Mathson ("Home & Family" on the Hallmark Channel) will be participating in a virtual fan event on September 30, which raises funds for charity.
An intimate group of fans will be able to join Mathison for an intimate question and answer (Q&A) session and cocktails.
The profits from this virtual event will go towards the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event on September 30 starring Cameron Mathison, which helps raise money for Cedars CanSupport, click here.
For more information on Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Instagram
homeandfamilytv season 9!! Everything we need to do to bring our 2 hours of sunshine back on @hallmarkchannel this Monday 9/14!! #home #family #love