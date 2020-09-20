Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCameron Mathison to partake in fan event for Cedars CanSupport

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor and TV host Cameron Mathson ("Home & Family" on the Hallmark Channel) will be participating in a virtual fan event on September 30, which raises funds for charity.
An intimate group of fans will be able to join Mathison for an intimate question and answer (Q&A) session and cocktails.
The profits from this virtual event will go towards the nonprofit organization Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event on September 30 starring Cameron Mathison, which helps raise money for Cedars CanSupport, click here.
For more information on Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Instagram

homeandfamilytv season 9!! Everything we need to do to bring our 2 hours of sunshine back on @hallmarkchannel this Monday 9/14!! #home #family #love

A post shared by Mathison (@cameronmathison) on

More about Cameron Mathison, Cedars CanSupport, Actor, TV, Host
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
China's rich seek bodyguards schooled in digital dark arts
Review: Erik Fellows recalls his role as Troy on 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges
US disguises spy planes as airliners near Chinese territory
Finnish cruise ship evacuated after running aground in Baltic sea
Factory in China leaks bacteria that has infected thousands
Italy defies virus for vote as far-right plots seismic change
Behind the Lens: Mine Kasapoglu finds her calling in photography Special
Iran victims of Iraq gas attack say horrors are a warning
Cameron Mathison to partake in fan event for Cedars CanSupport