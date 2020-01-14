Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor and TV host Cameron Mathison chatted with Digital Journal. He opened up about his renal cancer surgery, as well as his family, daily motivations and extended his appreciation and love for his fans. Each day, he is motivated by his drive to be better. "I try to improve myself and benefit others. I definitely try to be a positive influence on other people. That motivates me for sure," he said. "I want to be better at work every day, be a better person and be a better dad and a better husband." On being an actor and television host in the digital age, he said, "I feel very grateful because it is tough out there. I love both mediums so much. I love hosting and I love acting, so to be able to do both is crazy and fortunate. I do not do a lot of the digital medium specifically, but I use my social media to promote things. I don't necessarily create a lot of content for streaming." His New Year's resolutions include spending more quiet time to meditate. "I love to meditate and to clear my mind that way," he said. "I want to spend even more time with my children and my family. That's a big one." Cameron Mathison with his family Vanessa Mathison This past fall, Mathison underwent kidney surgery for He expressed his gratitude to his wife, Vanessa, and his two kids (Lucas, and Leila) for their love and emotional support during his kidney surgery. "The family has been absolutely amazing. They really have. I feel super grateful for how much support I've gotten," he said. Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Vanessa Mathison On balancing family with his work life, he said, "I spend a good chunk of my free time doing things to unwind a little bit. I play golf or I meditate or I just work out. I do things in my free time to balance my work life, that way when I am home I can really be present with my wife and my kids and help out. I always plan ahead." He was known for his long-time portrayal of Ryan Lavery on the defunct ABC daytime drama series All My Children, for which he earned two Emmy nominations. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on that show (where soap actors had to learn 30 to 80 pages of script a day), he said, "Initially, it was hard. I just became pretty good at memorizing and I had a few little tricks and techniques that I would use to help get the words in for me," he said. "It's amazing what you can do. You end up rising to the occasion. It's remarkable." On his proudest professional moments, he acknowledged that it was the "humbling moments" that helped define him. "The humbling moments keep me grounded," he said. "I don't want to get too caught up in thinking that I am a big deal. Obviously, I don't think that. I like to think that I'm a good guy, I try hard and I do a good job. Hopefully, I make some people feel pretty good. I have been in the business for a long time now, for the past 25 years, half my life." For young and aspiring entertainers, Mathison encouraged them to be as "authentic as they can." "Be yourself and be authentic," he said. Cameron Mathison with his family Vanessa Mathison Over the last few years, the actor and TV host noted that he sees "a lot of growth." "I think I've grown a lot as a person and I more comfortable in who I am, and I am more clear in what my goals are. I've learned a lot. There have been a lot of ups and downs in that time, including my recent health situation. I try to look back and learn from the past. I am not afraid of regrets at all. I think they are really powerful to help propel you into who you want to be," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he remarked, "Getting there." In his spare time, Mathison enjoys golfing, skiing, working out, yoga and meditating. "I used to swim every day. I haven't swum in a while because it's a real commitment," he said, prior to listing the freestyle as his favorite stroke. Cameron Mathison with his kids at the beach Vanessa Mathison Mathison defined the word success as "being a benefit to other people." "I feel successful when I am beneficial to others. That's the real meaning of success," he said. For his fans and supporters, Mathison concluded, "Everything that I have accomplished in my career is because of the fans. If they weren't supporting me, writing letters and sending emails, I wouldn't be doing any of these things. The fans have been with me when I got married, when my kids were born, and through my cancer struggle. Their immediate feedback and support have given me so many opportunities. I literally feel like my fans are extended family to me. I feel so close to them and so grateful to them." To learn more about actor and TV host Mathison is the host of Home and Family on the Hallmark Channel. "I absolutely it. It's probably my favorite job that I've ever had in my whole life, and I've had a lot of jobs luckily," he admitted.Each day, he is motivated by his drive to be better. "I try to improve myself and benefit others. I definitely try to be a positive influence on other people. That motivates me for sure," he said. "I want to be better at work every day, be a better person and be a better dad and a better husband."On being an actor and television host in the digital age, he said, "I feel very grateful because it is tough out there. I love both mediums so much. I love hosting and I love acting, so to be able to do both is crazy and fortunate. I do not do a lot of the digital medium specifically, but I use my social media to promote things. I don't necessarily create a lot of content for streaming."His New Year's resolutions include spending more quiet time to meditate. "I love to meditate and to clear my mind that way," he said. "I want to spend even more time with my children and my family. That's a big one."This past fall, Mathison underwent kidney surgery for renal cell carcinoma , which was successful. "I am doing really well. I've got my strength back and I feel almost like I used to, so I am a pretty lucky guy," he said.He expressed his gratitude to his wife, Vanessa, and his two kids (Lucas, and Leila) for their love and emotional support during his kidney surgery. "The family has been absolutely amazing. They really have. I feel super grateful for how much support I've gotten," he said.On balancing family with his work life, he said, "I spend a good chunk of my free time doing things to unwind a little bit. I play golf or I meditate or I just work out. I do things in my free time to balance my work life, that way when I am home I can really be present with my wife and my kids and help out. I always plan ahead."He was known for his long-time portrayal of Ryan Lavery on the defunct ABC daytime drama series All My Children, for which he earned two Emmy nominations. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on that show (where soap actors had to learn 30 to 80 pages of script a day), he said, "Initially, it was hard. I just became pretty good at memorizing and I had a few little tricks and techniques that I would use to help get the words in for me," he said. "It's amazing what you can do. You end up rising to the occasion. It's remarkable."On his proudest professional moments, he acknowledged that it was the "humbling moments" that helped define him. "The humbling moments keep me grounded," he said. "I don't want to get too caught up in thinking that I am a big deal. Obviously, I don't think that. I like to think that I'm a good guy, I try hard and I do a good job. Hopefully, I make some people feel pretty good. I have been in the business for a long time now, for the past 25 years, half my life."For young and aspiring entertainers, Mathison encouraged them to be as "authentic as they can." "Be yourself and be authentic," he said.Over the last few years, the actor and TV host noted that he sees "a lot of growth." "I think I've grown a lot as a person and I more comfortable in who I am, and I am more clear in what my goals are. I've learned a lot. There have been a lot of ups and downs in that time, including my recent health situation. I try to look back and learn from the past. I am not afraid of regrets at all. I think they are really powerful to help propel you into who you want to be," he said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he remarked, "Getting there."In his spare time, Mathison enjoys golfing, skiing, working out, yoga and meditating. "I used to swim every day. I haven't swum in a while because it's a real commitment," he said, prior to listing the freestyle as his favorite stroke.Mathison defined the word success as "being a benefit to other people." "I feel successful when I am beneficial to others. That's the real meaning of success," he said.For his fans and supporters, Mathison concluded, "Everything that I have accomplished in my career is because of the fans. If they weren't supporting me, writing letters and sending emails, I wouldn't be doing any of these things. The fans have been with me when I got married, when my kids were born, and through my cancer struggle. Their immediate feedback and support have given me so many opportunities. I literally feel like my fans are extended family to me. I feel so close to them and so grateful to them."To learn more about actor and TV host Cameron Mathison , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Cameron Mathison, Home and Family, TV, Host, Actor Cameron Mathison Home and Family TV Host Actor Health Family