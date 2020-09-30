Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment On September 30, Emmy-nominated actor and TV host Cameron Mathison ("Home & Family") participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, where the proceeds went towards Cedars CanSupport. He recalled fond experiences on such TV shows as All My Children and Home & Family, which he co-hosts with Mathison is a firm believer that we grow the most in adversity. "The kidney cancer diagnosis was definitely challenging for me but my family was absolutely amazing," he said. "It was likely that my healthy lifestyle prevented it since it was growing the whole time but it hadn't spread. The hardest thing in my whole life that I ever had to do was to tell my kids that I had cancer. They were supportive, loving, and helpful, before and after." Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Vanessa Mathison "Home & Family was supportive as well. They allowed me to address it on the show. Debbie Matenopoulos, who I've known over two decades, was very supportive and she made me feel loved with her gift baskets. Honestly, the support I got from the fans was so overwhelming and it blew my mind. I am a big believer in the power of prayer and human connection. I felt the energy and the support from all the people out there and that gave me a lot of positivity to get through it. That was a pretty unique and a very special thing," he said. Debbie Matenopoulos Paul Archuleta His dedicated fans that gathered at the Zoom event toasted to Cameron towards the end with their drinks in honor of his wellness journey, which was quite heartwarming. To learn more about Cedars CanSupport, check out their Mathison was candid about his wellness journey. He shared that he "feels amazing" these days, especially being cancer-free for over one year, and he is in good spirits; moreover, he has "more energy than ever." "The health journey for me is an ongoing thing," he admitted. "I still do bloodwork all the time."He recalled fond experiences on such TV shows as All My Children and Home & Family, which he co-hosts with Debbie Matenopoulos Mathison is a firm believer that we grow the most in adversity. "The kidney cancer diagnosis was definitely challenging for me but my family was absolutely amazing," he said. "It was likely that my healthy lifestyle prevented it since it was growing the whole time but it hadn't spread. The hardest thing in my whole life that I ever had to do was to tell my kids that I had cancer. They were supportive, loving, and helpful, before and after.""Home & Family was supportive as well. They allowed me to address it on the show. Debbie Matenopoulos, who I've known over two decades, was very supportive and she made me feel loved with her gift baskets. Honestly, the support I got from the fans was so overwhelming and it blew my mind. I am a big believer in the power of prayer and human connection. I felt the energy and the support from all the people out there and that gave me a lot of positivity to get through it. That was a pretty unique and a very special thing," he said.His dedicated fans that gathered at the Zoom event toasted to Cameron towards the end with their drinks in honor of his wellness journey, which was quite heartwarming.To learn more about Cedars CanSupport, check out their official website More about Cameron Mathison, all my children, Debbie Matenopoulos, Home & Family Cameron Mathison all my children Debbie Matenopoulos Home amp Family