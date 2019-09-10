Cameron Mathison reveals renal cancer diagnosis, asks for prayers

By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment On September 9, Cameron Mathison, former star of "All My Children" opened up about his recent health diagnosis to his fans and followers on social media. A Hallmark Channel host, Mathison announced that one month ago, he had an MRI done for some abdominal issues and concerns that he was having, where the MRI findings revealed a tumor on his right kidney. He explained that this condition is called renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer. On a positive note, he noted that the renal cancer did not spread to any of his other organs. The doctors attribute that to his healthy lifestyle and diet since they feel that it has been growing inside of him for at least a decade. He is fortunate that they detected it early, and he thanked his long-time friend and physician for helping him through this process. Most importantly, he thanked his wife, Vanessa, and his children, Lucas, and Leila for all of their incredible love and support. The actor's surgery is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, and he is asking for warm and positive thoughts and prayers from his dedicated fans, supporters and friends. He is keeping a positive spirit and expressed that he is feeling "grateful and optimistic." To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Mathison acknowledged that he has a health situation that he wanted to share with everybody. He expressed that there are many reasons as to why he loves social media, which include staying connected with his fans and supporters, as well as sharing fun experiences, however, this time, the Emmy-nominated actor is asking for prayers.A Hallmark Channel host, Mathison announced that one month ago, he had an MRI done for some abdominal issues and concerns that he was having, where the MRI findings revealed a tumor on his right kidney. He explained that this condition is called renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer.On a positive note, he noted that the renal cancer did not spread to any of his other organs. The doctors attribute that to his healthy lifestyle and diet since they feel that it has been growing inside of him for at least a decade.He is fortunate that they detected it early, and he thanked his long-time friend and physician for helping him through this process. Most importantly, he thanked his wife, Vanessa, and his children, Lucas, and Leila for all of their incredible love and support.The actor's surgery is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, and he is asking for warm and positive thoughts and prayers from his dedicated fans, supporters and friends. He is keeping a positive spirit and expressed that he is feeling "grateful and optimistic."To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Cameron Mathison, Cancer, Diagnosis, Prayers, renal Cameron Mathison Cancer Diagnosis Prayers renal Kidney