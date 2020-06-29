Email
article imageCam signs to Triple Tigers in partnership with RCA Records NY

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed country artist Cam has just signed to Triple Tigers Records in Nashville, in a partnership with the record label RCA Records in New York.
For the first time ever, these two record labels will join forces to release the songstress' highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album this fall.
Norbert Nix shared that when he first heard her music, he was moved and inspired. He noted that she is at the apex of her creative journey and that it's an honor to work with an artist of her caliber.
A Grammy-nominated artist, Cam is the fourth musical act in the country genre to join Triple Tigers Records roster, which includes such musical acts as American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, and the group Gone West.
Her upcoming radio single "Classic" will be released to the country airwaves on July 17, and her album will also be available for pre-order.
Cam proclaims her forthcoming country album as the "best music" that she has ever made. She added that it deserves the best partner to bring it to the masses. She praised Triple Tigers for their passion, drive, and ingenuity. "This is going to be such a fun ride," she foreshadowed.
Triple Tigers is a Sony Music Entertainment imprint that was created via a partnership between Thirty Tigers, Triple 8 Management, and music industry executive Norbert Nix.
To learn more about Cam and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cam back in February of 2020.
