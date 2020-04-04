Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Tony award-winning actress Cady Huffman ("The Producers") chatted with Digital Journal about starring in the digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime as Lisa, and her own YouTube series "Cady Did." After Forever was the winner of five Daytime Emmy Awards last year. "That was crazy. We all did our job and then, the next thing you know was that we were going to the Emmy Awards. It was very fun to be there and exciting for the show to win. It was utterly expected especially now that web series are becoming a little bit more mainstream. That was totally amazing," she admitted. Each day, she is motivated by her two cats, which need to be fed and cleaned. "That's always a good reason to get up in the morning. They are so darn cute too," she said. "Also, I have some special friends that are posting things and I'm creating things. It's a very creative time. It forces us to create since we are not going to our jobs. There is nothing but time. I have lots of musical instruments and lots of musical friends. I really count on connection with other people." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you can imagine yourselves doing anything else, then probably do that. It takes personality and perseverance. It is really a passion. If you're passionate, go for it and try it out." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Get off your ass." She defined the word success as follows: "serving my community, having the good fortune to be visible enough that I can serve my community and making a living. Success in show business is so many things. It is pretty special." Huffman also opened up about her own YouTube series, Cady Did. "I created my own show, and I am very excited by it since it made me much more confident in creating content. I am editing my own content and if I want to put something out there, I know how to promote it and how to do lots of things. It has added a whole new element to what I do. With the digital age, if you want someone to see your content, you can find an audience," she said. We are about to release our final episode of Cady Did maybe over the weekend. The fans should get on it and check out Cady Did. They have time now," she added. The first episode may be seen below on the Cady Did YouTube channel below. The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime Video by On playing Lisa in After Forever, she remarked, "That was totally fun. Kevin Spirtas and Michael Slade always give me fun things to do. I get to sing, I get to do some emoting, and I get to be younger. It's always very fun."After Forever was the winner of five Daytime Emmy Awards last year. "That was crazy. We all did our job and then, the next thing you know was that we were going to the Emmy Awards. It was very fun to be there and exciting for the show to win. It was utterly expected especially now that web series are becoming a little bit more mainstream. That was totally amazing," she admitted. Huffman praised the digital world for being a "whole new world out there." "There is content being produced and people are enjoying it," she said.Each day, she is motivated by her two cats, which need to be fed and cleaned. "That's always a good reason to get up in the morning. They are so darn cute too," she said. "Also, I have some special friends that are posting things and I'm creating things. It's a very creative time. It forces us to create since we are not going to our jobs. There is nothing but time. I have lots of musical instruments and lots of musical friends. I really count on connection with other people."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you can imagine yourselves doing anything else, then probably do that. It takes personality and perseverance. It is really a passion. If you're passionate, go for it and try it out."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Get off your ass."She defined the word success as follows: "serving my community, having the good fortune to be visible enough that I can serve my community and making a living. Success in show business is so many things. It is pretty special."Huffman also opened up about her own YouTube series, Cady Did. "I created my own show, and I am very excited by it since it made me much more confident in creating content. I am editing my own content and if I want to put something out there, I know how to promote it and how to do lots of things. It has added a whole new element to what I do. With the digital age, if you want someone to see your content, you can find an audience," she said.We are about to release our final episode of Cady Did maybe over the weekend. The fans should get on it and check out Cady Did. They have time now," she added.The first episode may be seen below on the Cady Did YouTube channel below.The second season of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here . It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal . "Season 2 is better than Season 1. If you loved the first season, you will love this season even more. You will love all these characters, so check us out," she said. More about Cady Huffman, After Forever, amazon prime, cady did, Digital Cady Huffman After Forever amazon prime cady did Digital Drama Series