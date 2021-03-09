Butch Bradley announces comedy special on streaming platforms

Las Vegas
Acclaimed comedian Butch Bradley announced that he is coming to streaming platforms on March 16. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks his debut standup special with Comedy Dynamics.
Bradley is regarded as a "comic's comic," and rightfully so. Bradley is finally getting his due with his own special. He was honored as the "Best Comedian in Las Vegas" in 2020 in the annual "Best of Las Vegas" competition. He has been headlining the L.A. Comedy Club at the STRAT Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and he sells out the COVID compliant venue every night.
In addition, Bradley is offering free shows for first responders and their loved ones, where the first two shows will take place on Sunday, March 21 and 28, 2021, respectively.
His comedy special "Butch Bradley: From Las Vegas," which was directed by Sean McNamara, is available for pre-order on AppleTV by clicking here. It will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, Dish, DirectTV, Spectrum, and Google Play, among other digital service providers.
To learn more about stand-up comedian Butch Bradley, check out his official website, IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.