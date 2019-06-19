Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Amber Benson ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") chatted with Digital Journal about the new film "The Nightmare Gallery." On her plans for the future, she said, "I am developing my book series The Witches of Echo Park as a television series." For young and aspiring actors, Benson said, "Make your own stuff...write what interests you and work with like-minded creative people to make things you want to see. With inexpensive film equipment, editing via computer and venues like YouTube to share content...it's possible to put your stuff out there and find an audience. No one is going to do anything for you...you have to do it for yourself." When asked about Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she shared that she misses "being part of a TV family for three years." "That was the hardest part of saying good-bye to the job," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, she said, "We live in a time when you can make your own content and get it seen by the world without having to go through a middleman. And studios and networks and streaming platforms are looking at places like YouTube to find their next creative stars. It's kind of amazing." "Obviously, streaming platforms have changed the way we consume content - but a good story is a good story...no matter where on what platform you watch it," she added. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "I'm basically a retired actor these days...so I'm kind of out of the loop on how technology is helping actors get gigs. As a writer, I'm on the computer for work every day, using software created specifically for prose writing and script writing. I can't imagine writing a book or a screenplay by hand...sounds like cramp city." She listed the late but great Albert Finney as the actor she would have loved to have done a dream collaboration with (as her dream acting partner). For her fans, she concluded about The Nightmare Gallery, "It's a wild ride of a movie. I hope they enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it." To learn more about actress Amber Benson, check out her For more information on The Nightmare Gallery, visit its Regarding her experience on The Nightmare Gallery, she said, "I had a blast making The Nightmare Gallery. It was an indie shoot with a very small cast and crew - so everyone worked together as a family to make sure we made our days and got the best footage possible. I love working on films where you know everyone is there because they believe in the project...and that's exactly what it was: a labor of love."On her plans for the future, she said, "I am developing my book series The Witches of Echo Park as a television series."For young and aspiring actors, Benson said, "Make your own stuff...write what interests you and work with like-minded creative people to make things you want to see. With inexpensive film equipment, editing via computer and venues like YouTube to share content...it's possible to put your stuff out there and find an audience. No one is going to do anything for you...you have to do it for yourself."When asked about Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she shared that she misses "being part of a TV family for three years." "That was the hardest part of saying good-bye to the job," she said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, she said, "We live in a time when you can make your own content and get it seen by the world without having to go through a middleman. And studios and networks and streaming platforms are looking at places like YouTube to find their next creative stars. It's kind of amazing.""Obviously, streaming platforms have changed the way we consume content - but a good story is a good story...no matter where on what platform you watch it," she added.Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "I'm basically a retired actor these days...so I'm kind of out of the loop on how technology is helping actors get gigs. As a writer, I'm on the computer for work every day, using software created specifically for prose writing and script writing. I can't imagine writing a book or a screenplay by hand...sounds like cramp city."She listed the late but great Albert Finney as the actor she would have loved to have done a dream collaboration with (as her dream acting partner).For her fans, she concluded about The Nightmare Gallery, "It's a wild ride of a movie. I hope they enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it."To learn more about actress Amber Benson, check out her official IMDb page and her Facebook page For more information on The Nightmare Gallery, visit its official homepage More about Buffy the vampire slayer, Actress, amber benson, The Nightmare Gallery Buffy the vampire sl... Actress amber benson The Nightmare Galler...