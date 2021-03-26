Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Two-time Emmy award-winning actor Bryton James chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the 48th anniversary of "The Young and The Restless" on CBS, and his longevity on the No. 1 daytime drama. "There wouldn't be a 48th anniversary without the fans. Everything we do is for them and we couldn't be more grateful to them. The most important thing to us all is to do a great job for them when we show up on set each day. We appreciate the fans. If you ever want to see something on the show, or if you want change, or something new or to share your ideas, always speak up, because we are always listening. Thank you for being on this ride with us," he said. "We truly couldn't have done it without the fans, and they should look forward to a lot more to come," he added. He has been playing the role of Devon Hamilton on the hit daytime drama since 2004. "The show has been keeping me very busy and I am happy to be here," he said. "There is so much history to the show and I am beyond grateful to be a part of a small sliver of it." Last summer, he took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work in The Young and The Restless. "That felt incredible," he said. "It was a very fun experience to do the Emmy Awards at home. It was nice and comfortable, and it was cool to be around friends and family that usually can't be there on the actual Emmy night. It was a moment I will never forget. Also, the broadcast had great ratings, a lot of people tuned in." "We were very proud of the reel we submitted for the Emmy Awards last year, everyone did such an amazing job. It allowed us to mourn together," he added, about the episode that honored the legacy Kristoff St. John, which earned him and the show Emmy wins. "That made it even more special and it was a moment I will never forget," he said. Bryton was thrilled to have been nominated alongside fellow co-star During the quarantine, he acknowledged that filming that been quite different with all of the safety protocols in place. "We maintain six-feet social distancing and we wear masks during rehearsals, but aside from that, everything feels like it's back to normal. We are shooting at a normal pace and it has been a lot of fun. Brytni [Sarpy] and I are lucky that we get to be closer in scenes than anybody else. It has been good," he said. He shared that he has been in the app development world over the last year and a half, and he opened up about his Regarding the greatest lesson that acting has ever taught him, he responded, "To appreciate the fact that I can make a living and really enjoy life doing something as special as acting. It is such an opinion-based medium. It has taught me to value my life." On June 5 and 6, he will be a part of two YR Fantasy in-person events that will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively. "Fans can expect a great time, there will be a question and answer (Q&A) session and autograph signings. Finally, we can interact with some fans. I have been looking forward to it for quite some time, it will be great," he said. For more information on these two upcoming YR Fantasy events in June, On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "New Moon." "There are a lot of new things and new changes happening in my professional life," he said. Bryton defined the word success as "being able to be happy with what you are doing in life." "Success is being able to wake up and have the opportunity to try to do what you want to do, and enjoying it," he said. Bryton James of 'The Young and The Restless' Monty Brinton, CBS 