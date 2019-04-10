Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Bryton James chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for his work on "The Young and The Restless." James has been nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series." "That feels absolutely amazing," he said. "It's an incredible honor to be nominated. It's my second time in the 'Supporting Actor' category and I am excited to share it with Greg Rikaart." In 2007, James took home the "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Devon Hamilton on The Young and The Restless. The Young and The Restless has been No. 1 daytime soap opera for well over 30 years. "I am always honored to be a part of this show," he said, effusively. When asked how James handles being dialogue-heavy, where he has to memorize a great number of lines and pages, he said, "I've had a lot of practice. I started memorizing lines when I was 2.5 years old when I was on Family Matters. I couldn't read so I had to memorize everybody else's lines to know when to speak and that just became a habit. I was really fortunate that it has continued into my adult life. Memorizing lines comes really easy for me." On the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, James said, "Being persistent and being lucky, which means being in the first place at the right time. Also, to continue to put yourself out there and do what you want to do. Keep trying to get better and improve yourself. A positive mindset is the most important thing." Each day, James is motivated by being able to make a living doing something that he really enjoys doing. "I want to do the best job that I can," he said. "I am part of an important show and legacy, and I want to show it the respect that it deserves and the fans the respect that they deserve." For young and aspiring actors, James encourages them to "be persistent." "If it's something that you really want to do and it makes you happy, never stop," he said. "Never stop trying to go after what you are trying to do. Tiny steps at a time are better than nothing. Getting prepared is half the battle. If you are over-prepared, you have less to worry and think about," he said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, James said, "Technology has changed the business for the better. There are more opportunities for more content and more ideas to reach the masses. You are not restricted by a handful of television companies and networks to get your content out there. I think technology is fantastic." James acknowledged that he is equally comfortable using hard copies of scripts and digital versions to learn his lines. For his fans and supporters, James said, "I would like to express my immense gratitude to them. I owe them everything. For me to still be on this show is all thanks to the fans supporting me. I will continue to try and make them proud." James defined the word success as being "happy with everything life has given you." To learn more about acclaimed actor Bryton James, follow him on He has played the role of Devon Hamilton in the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless since 2004. James is drawn to his character since he has been "through so much." "The writers have allowed me to go through so many incredible storylines to evolve my character," he said.James has been nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series." "That feels absolutely amazing," he said. "It's an incredible honor to be nominated. It's my second time in the 'Supporting Actor' category and I am excited to share it with Greg Rikaart."In 2007, James took home the "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Devon Hamilton on The Young and The Restless.The Young and The Restless has been No. 1 daytime soap opera for well over 30 years. "I am always honored to be a part of this show," he said, effusively.When asked how James handles being dialogue-heavy, where he has to memorize a great number of lines and pages, he said, "I've had a lot of practice. I started memorizing lines when I was 2.5 years old when I was on Family Matters. I couldn't read so I had to memorize everybody else's lines to know when to speak and that just became a habit. I was really fortunate that it has continued into my adult life. Memorizing lines comes really easy for me."On the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, James said, "Being persistent and being lucky, which means being in the first place at the right time. Also, to continue to put yourself out there and do what you want to do. Keep trying to get better and improve yourself. A positive mindset is the most important thing."Each day, James is motivated by being able to make a living doing something that he really enjoys doing. "I want to do the best job that I can," he said. "I am part of an important show and legacy, and I want to show it the respect that it deserves and the fans the respect that they deserve."For young and aspiring actors, James encourages them to "be persistent." "If it's something that you really want to do and it makes you happy, never stop," he said. "Never stop trying to go after what you are trying to do. Tiny steps at a time are better than nothing. Getting prepared is half the battle. If you are over-prepared, you have less to worry and think about," he said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, James said, "Technology has changed the business for the better. There are more opportunities for more content and more ideas to reach the masses. You are not restricted by a handful of television companies and networks to get your content out there. I think technology is fantastic."James acknowledged that he is equally comfortable using hard copies of scripts and digital versions to learn his lines.For his fans and supporters, James said, "I would like to express my immense gratitude to them. I owe them everything. For me to still be on this show is all thanks to the fans supporting me. I will continue to try and make them proud."James defined the word success as being "happy with everything life has given you."To learn more about acclaimed actor Bryton James, follow him on Twitter More about Bryton James, The young and the restless, Emmy, CBS, Daytime Bryton James The young and the re... Emmy CBS Daytime