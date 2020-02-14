Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson on "The Young and The Restless") chatted with Digital Journal about her experience on the No. 1 daytime show, and the upcoming YR Fantasy events this March. To learn more about these upcoming YR Fantasy events in March, check out the official This April, Sarpy will also be a part of Kate Linder's OpportuniTea event in Calgary, Canada, which raises money for the March of Dimes. "March of Dimes is an incredibly important cause to me. As I am mentally approaching my childbearing years, I am currently wrapping my head around what a scary process it can be as a new mom to ensure the health of myself and my future baby," she said. "The attention to better and more affordable health care for moms is even more important to me being a woman of color. Black women are four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes, and those numbers are climbing," she added. She is drawn to the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless due to the people. "I have met such a warm group of hard-working, talented individuals on and off camera, and I love being a part of the Y&R family," she said. When asked what she likes most and least about her character Elena on the show, she responded, "I love Elena's heart, she has an innate need and intention to help and protect people. It has been her most consistent trait since my first script, whether it's her Uncle Jett, the love of her life, Devon, her patients as an EMT, and as a doctor, and currently her desire to help lower-income families who can't afford healthcare, at the New Hope clinic she started with Devon." "The thing I like least about Elena is her lack of more family in Genoa City. I hope we find out more about Elena's background soon," she admitted. On handling dialogue-heavy material, she underscored the importance of studying in an effort to hone one's craft. "Study, study, study. Then study some more," she said. For young and aspiring actors, Brytni, Sarpy remarked, "To treat this profession like you would any other, do your research, study, go to class, watch yourself on tape, read about the industry, read books about your craft, study other actor's work, read/watch interviews. LEARN. She listed Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Jim Carrey as her dream acting partners. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It feels like a lot of opportunities have come about over the past decade, the playing field is certainly bigger, as there are more opportunities and ways to watch content. The other end of that, however, is finding the quality amongst the quantity. Sarpy defined the word success as follows: "being at peace with what was, what is, and what is to come, always." For her fans, she concluded about the upcoming YR Fantasy vents, "Join me. Donuts welcomed." This March, she will be a part of the YR Fantasy events in Cincinnati, Ohio (March 28) and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (March 29). "I am really excited," she exclaimed. "I haven't been to Ohio or Pittsburgh and I can't wait to get to know the cities a bit, and meet our team #Elevon fans." 