Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Bryan Craig ("General Hospital" and "Grand Hotel" fame) participated in a virtual fan event on March 13 for Star Image Entertainment, where he was joined by an intimate group of fans. Craig opened up about two of his latest acting projects, American Fighter and Women Is Losers. 'American Fighter' American Fighter was directed by "Originally, they did not want me to play that role because they wanted somebody who is really funny. I told them that I could be funny too, and I showed them that I could do it," he said. "Once we read for the film, George and I had everybody in the room dying laughing, and then, they gave me the part. That was a cool moment because initially, they didn't even want me reading for that role. I've had a friendship with George for a while so that made it easier to play best friends on-screen." "This was so dope because I really wanted to work with Tommy Flanagan, he was awesome," he added. 'Women Is Losers' Women Is Losers was written and directed by Lissette Feliciano. "I am really excited for it because I always wanted to star in a movie that went to SXSW," he said. "We are one of the 'Ones to Watch' in SWSX. There is a lot of hype on this film. I did this film coming off Grand Hotel and it's a true story. I play an injured alcoholic vet. The movie is a true story, and I am super excited." To learn more about actor The proceeds from this Zoom event go towards Cedars Can Support for cancer patients and their families.Craig opened up about two of his latest acting projects, American Fighter and Women Is Losers.American Fighter was directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino , and Craig plays Ryan, and he stars opposite George Kosturos who portrays Ali Jahani. "I loved working with George, he is a great friend of mine," Craig said. "Lionsgate bought the film so now in May, it will have distribution in theaters and digital.""Originally, they did not want me to play that role because they wanted somebody who is really funny. I told them that I could be funny too, and I showed them that I could do it," he said. "Once we read for the film, George and I had everybody in the room dying laughing, and then, they gave me the part. That was a cool moment because initially, they didn't even want me reading for that role. I've had a friendship with George for a while so that made it easier to play best friends on-screen.""This was so dope because I really wanted to work with Tommy Flanagan, he was awesome," he added.Women Is Losers was written and directed by Lissette Feliciano. "I am really excited for it because I always wanted to star in a movie that went to SXSW," he said. "We are one of the 'Ones to Watch' in SWSX. There is a lot of hype on this film. I did this film coming off Grand Hotel and it's a true story. I play an injured alcoholic vet. The movie is a true story, and I am super excited."To learn more about actor Bryan Craig , follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about Bryan Craig, Actor, american fighter, women is losers Bryan Craig Actor american fighter women is losers