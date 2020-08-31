Email
article imageBrooklyn Rae Silzer talks 'Enter Exit' series, and Finola Hughes Special

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new digital series "Enter Exit" on IGTV (Instagram TV), written by Matt Boren, and directed by Emmy winner Finola Hughes.
On being a part of the series Enter Exit, she said, " It was such a great experience and I’m so lucky I was chosen to be part of it."
Enter Exit was written by Matt Boren, and she complimented him for his work. "I love the writing he did for my character and each episode kept getting better and better," she said.
She had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with director and star Finola Hughes on this short-form digital series. "Finola has always been one of my favorite people to work with. She has taught me a lot about being an actor and has showed me how to become a director. She is such an amazing actor and I’m so blessed to be able to work with her again," she expressed.
Silzer has been afforded the distinct privilege of working with Finola Hughes on General Hospital, where she plays the role of her granddaughter Emma Scorpio-Drake. "I love working on General Hospital and it's such a blessing. I've been able to grow up on the show with Finola. She has made a huge impact on my acting skills and life and I’m so lucky to work with her," she said.
Aside from Silzer and Hughes, the series Enter Exit also stars Emmy winner Ian Buchanan and Marc Anthony Samuel.
On being an actress in the digital age, Silzer said, "It's cool because we can share our content on Instagram and we can get feedback from fans instantly. Also, it’s easier because we don't have to pay a huge production fee for projects."
For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Never give up and believe in yourself." "In the acting industry you are going to get a lot more nos then yeses but that doesn't mean to be hard on yourself. The right role will be there when it's time," she said.
She defined the word success as "having reached your goals after working really hard and putting a lot of work in and finally achieving it." "That is probably the best feeling ever, being rewarded after working hard and never giving up," she explained.
Silzer concluded about Enter Exit, "They're pretty unique and short episodes that are intriguing and keep getting better and better after every episode and were filmed during quarantine."
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer, check out her IMDb page and follow her on Instagram.
