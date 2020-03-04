Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrook Kerr checks into 'General Hospital' as Dr. Portia Robinson

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actress Brook Kerr is checking into the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as Portia. Digital Journal has the scoop.
There is a new doctor in Port Charles. Kerr will be playing the role of Trina Robinson's (Sydney Makayla) mom, Dr. Portia Robinson.
Kerr's first airdate is Thursday, March 5. She comes to town just in time since Trina's father, Marcus Taggart (played by Réal Andrews) passed away after suffering complications from a gunshot wound at the hospital. Taggert was shot while attempting to save his daughter from the men of the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).
In a post on her Instagram page, Kerr remarked, "The new adventure begins," and it was accompanied with a few new stills from General Hospital.
Kerr is known for her portrayal of Whitney Russell Harris on the defunct NBC soap opera Passions. In addition, she is known for her roles on Hawaii Five-0, Westworld, The Grinder, NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as True Blood.
To learn more about General Hospital or to stream the daytime drama online, check out the official ABC website or catch it on Hulu.
For more information on actress Brook Kerr, check out her IMDb page, and follow her on Instagram.
More about Brook Kerr, General hospital, Dr Portia Robinson, Whitney, passions
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
The Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'
How New York state is becoming the place for tech startups
EU unveils climate law, but Greta is unimpressed
Patrick Boyd opens up about 'Dennis' the play, and digital age Special
Tensions rise as Guyana awaits election result
Italy deploys emergency field hospitals to fight virus
Review: ‘Guns Akimbo’ is a full-tilt, bloody riot Special
Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook
Debbie Gibson scores Top 10 dance hit with 'Girls Night Out'
Turkey demands EU help in Syria, denies using migrants as blackmail