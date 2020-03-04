There is a new doctor in Port Charles. Kerr
will be playing the role of Trina Robinson's (Sydney Makayla
) mom, Dr. Portia Robinson.
Kerr's first airdate is Thursday, March 5. She comes to town just in time since Trina's father, Marcus Taggart (played by Réal Andrews) passed away after suffering complications from a gunshot wound at the hospital. Taggert was shot while attempting to save his daughter from the men of the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).
In a post on her Instagram page
, Kerr remarked, "The new adventure begins," and it was accompanied with a few new stills from General Hospital
.
Kerr is known for her portrayal of Whitney Russell Harris on the defunct NBC soap opera Passions
. In addition, she is known for her roles on Hawaii Five-0
, Westworld
, The Grinder
, NCIS: Los Angeles
, as well as True Blood
.
