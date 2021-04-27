Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Brock O'Hurn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the new horror film "The Resort" by Taylor Chien, as well as his motivations and he furnished his definition of success. O'Hurn stars as Chris alongside Bianca Haase as Lex, Michael Vlamis as Sam, and Michelle Randolph as Bree, and it takes place in an abandoned resort in Hawaii. These aforementioned four friends took a trip to Hawaii in order to celebrate Lex's birthday, and they try to investigate reports of a haunting at a resort in hopes of finding the "Half-Faced Girl." On playing Chris, he said, "He is a protector and he is very logical. He is always trying to figure out how he can help and protect and that's very similar to me, at my core. That immediately resonated with me as soon as I read the script, and as soon as I learned who Chris was, it made it a lot of fun to play." He complimented director and writer Taylor Chien. "Taylor wore a lot of hats on this project," he admitted. "He's a good friend of mine and I am so proud of him for putting this whole project together, and for making it happen. Taylor is a very talented guy and he is such a humble and kind dude. We honestly had fun, and it was the coolest thing to do something on this scale. My hat goes off to him and I am grateful that I got to work with him." The Resort earned a favorable review from Brock O'Hurn, Michael Vlamis, and Michelle Randolph in 'The Resort' Vertical Entertainment Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "Being able to tell stories and give back what was given to me as a kid. When I was young, I loved watching movies and escaping in these movies and these different universes and diving in. I've always wanted to inspire them, and give back since that's such a beautiful thing, and movies are my favorite platform to do it." On being an actor and content creator in the digital age, he said, "It's cool since there are so many opportunities to make content with all of the streaming platforms. This opens up the gateways for more content to be made, and I am excited since I have so many more stories I want to tell and so many stories I want to make and be a part of. I am excited to see where it takes me." Aside from being an actor, he is also a producer, social media influencer, and fitness model based out of Los Angeles, California. For young and aspiring actors, models, and content creators, he said, "Be true to your own self." "Be authentic, own that and be comfortable, and take it from there," he said. He listed Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese as the directors that he would love to someday work with, as well as Brad Pitt. "I've always admired Brad Pitt and I appreciated his career path," he said. "Brad has really worked on his craft. Honestly, I have been a fan of his since I was a kid. That would be a dream come true." O'Hurn first garnered fame on social media back in 2015 with a series of videos that went viral. He has had a thriving acting and modeling career ever since. He has starred in box office hits Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and he made his TV debut as a lead actor in Too Close To Home, which aired on TLC and OWN. For O'Hurn, working with Tyler Perry for the first time was a career-defining moment. "I was given awesome opportunities to work with him. He is such a talented creator and he works so fast," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Just Live." "I am grateful to be alive every day that I wake up," he said. "I am grateful for all of the opportunities that come in my life, the good and the bad." On staying in top-notch physical shape, he said, "Diet is a massive part of it, being strict and disciplined is another part. The biggest thing is staying consistent, and working hard." When asked which track and field event he would do, he revealed, "I actually did track and field when I was in elementary school and middle school. I'm a sprinter at heart, long-distance racing would murder me. I definitely excelled in the 100-yard dash. I also did high jumps and long jumps." Regarding his definition of the word success, he shared that it is holistic in all parts of one's life. "Success is not just monetary or career, it involves being successful with mental health, financial, family and relationships and constantly working at that," he said. "Success is about becoming the best version of yourself." 