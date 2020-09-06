Brock Kelly to participate in virtual fan event for Spectrum

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrock Kelly to participate in virtual fan event for Spectrum

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On October 3, acclaimed actor Brock Kelly will be participating in a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Kelly is known for his role(s) as Evan/Christian on the hit NBC soap opera Days of our Lives.
Originally, Spectrum Celebrity Events had an in-person fan event scheduled for the weekend of October 10 and 11 in Burbank, California, where Kelly was going to be one of the special celebrity guests, however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
As a consolation, fans and viewers will now be afforded the distinct opportunity to partake in a virtual question and answer (Q&A) session with Brock Kelly on Saturday, October 3.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event starring Brock Kelly, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Events website. It will take place from 12 p.m. EST to 1 p.m. EST.
Actor Brock Kelly
Actor Brock Kelly
Brad Everett Young
Particularly impressive about this virtual event is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to the following nonprofit organization: the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Actor Brock Kelly
Actor Brock Kelly
Brad Everett Young
To learn more about actor Brock Kelly, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brock Kelly back in May of 2020.
Brock Kelly
Brock Kelly
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
More about Brock Kelly, Fan, Event, Zoom, days of our lives
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Rochester, New York Mayor promises there will be police reforms
Tens of thousands rally against Belarus strongman
Op-Ed: 'Two Feet In' is great to watch if you are stuck at home
Review: ‘Mulan’ becomes the master of her destiny, but can’t fight free Special
Tunisian officer stabbed to death, 3 'terrorists' killed in firefight
Aphrodite Kotrotsios talks 2020 Virtual Hermes Expo International Special
UK coronavirus cases verge on 3,000 in 24 hours
Brock Kelly to participate in virtual fan event for Spectrum
Heatwave and wildfires create hellish conditions in California
Q&A: Years of IoT hacking, but what have we actually learned? Special