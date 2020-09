Brock Kelly to participate in virtual fan event for Spectrum

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 3, acclaimed actor Brock Kelly will be participating in a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. Digital Journal has the scoop. Originally, Spectrum Celebrity Events had an in-person fan event scheduled for the weekend of October 10 and 11 in Burbank, California, where Kelly was going to be one of the special celebrity guests, however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19. As a consolation, fans and viewers will now be afforded the distinct opportunity to partake in a virtual question and answer (Q&A) session with Brock Kelly on Saturday, October 3. To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event starring Brock Kelly, visit the Actor Brock Kelly Brad Everett Young Particularly impressive about this virtual event is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to the following nonprofit organization: the Actor Brock Kelly Brad Everett Young To learn more about actor Brock Kelly, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brock Kelly Photo by Bjoern Kommerell Kelly is known for his role(s) as Evan/Christian on the hit NBC soap opera Days of our Lives.Originally, Spectrum Celebrity Events had an in-person fan event scheduled for the weekend of October 10 and 11 in Burbank, California, where Kelly was going to be one of the special celebrity guests, however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.As a consolation, fans and viewers will now be afforded the distinct opportunity to partake in a virtual question and answer (Q&A) session with Brock Kelly on Saturday, October 3.To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event starring Brock Kelly, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Events website . It will take place from 12 p.m. EST to 1 p.m. EST.Particularly impressive about this virtual event is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to the following nonprofit organization: the Los Angeles LGBT Center To learn more about actor Brock Kelly, follow him on Instagram , and check out his IMDb page Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brock Kelly back in May of 2020. More about Brock Kelly, Fan, Event, Zoom, days of our lives Brock Kelly Fan Event Zoom days of our lives Actor