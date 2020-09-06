Brock Kelly to participate in virtual fan event for Spectrum

Kelly is known for his role(s) as Evan/Christian on the hit NBC soap opera Days of our Lives
.
Originally, Spectrum Celebrity Events had an in-person fan event scheduled for the weekend of October 10 and 11 in Burbank, California, where Kelly was going to be one of the special celebrity guests, however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
As a consolation, fans and viewers will now be afforded the distinct opportunity to partake in a virtual question and answer (Q&A) session with Brock Kelly on Saturday, October 3.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom fan event starring Brock Kelly, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Events website
. It will take place from 12 p.m. EST to 1 p.m. EST.
Actor Brock Kelly
Brad Everett Young
Particularly impressive about this virtual event is that a portion of proceeds will be donated to the following nonprofit organization: the Los Angeles LGBT Center
.
Actor Brock Kelly
Brad Everett Young
To learn more about actor Brock Kelly, follow him on Instagram
, and check out his IMDb page
.
Read More:
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brock Kelly
back in May of 2020.
Brock Kelly
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell