Actress Brittany Underwood chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Secrets in The Woods" on Lifetime and "The Bay" on Amazon Prime. She noted that it is "always a blast working with Ninth House." "It was also great to work with familiar faces aside from Jake including our director of photography Lars Linstrom, our other producer Autumn Federici and many others. This was also, believe it or not my first time working with a female director, Sara Lohman, in my nine years of working out here in Los Angeles. She actually inspired me to start directing as well," she said. Brittany Underwood Brad Everett Young "Jake didn't direct this one but he still came to set for a few days and we were in touch throughout the majority of the film production. He's been one of my closest friends for four years now and this was our third movie together. He’s one of the most supportive people in my life and even let me shadow him recently on one of his movie with plans to hopefully start directing for Ninth House sometime next year which will be super fun," she said. Instagram britt_underwood) on Aug 25, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT She also opened up about working on the hit digital drama series The Bay, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. "Working on The Bay is always a good time because it feels like family. Gregori J. Martin does a great job of hosting a variety of events throughout the year which makes it easy to stay in touch will all of our amazing cast mates even when we’re not shooting. We've all got such love for each other so it's a really great show to be a part of. And, they let me be funny on the show so I always have a blast shooting with them," she said. Brittany Underwood Brad Everett Young On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Well, the great thing about digital is more people can watch when you have things available on a digital platform and you don't have to worry about if you forgot to record something or not." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "I feel like everyone says to never give up and always believe in yourself and yes, that's true and you should, but also, don't make your whole life about wanting to be an actor. Do it if you love it and will do it whether it makes you a lot of money or not. Don't get wrapped up in wanting to be famous. I see it all the time and I feel like those people are missing out on what really matters in life. Fame can be great but it can also come with its own downfalls. Find happiness and self-worth in yourself first." "Also, don't compare your life or your success to others," she said. "Your friends might be on major shows and working more than you, that's okay, everyone has their own path and their own pace. Learn from everyone around you. Take a bunch of different acting classes but understand that whatever works for you is the right way, it doesn't have to be the way someone else tells you it does." "Take a psychology class. It will help you understand and develop your characters. And most importantly, be nice to everyone. It's good for your soul but also people like to work with actors who are easy to work with and don't cause problems so everybody wins," she added. Brittany Underwood Brad Everett Young She defined the word success as "being satisfied, accomplishing what I set out to do and being happy with my life and career." For her fans, she concluded, "Secrets in the Woods is all about the thrills and The Bay is all about the drama but I hope you enjoy them both because I enjoyed making them." To learn more about actress Brittany Underwood, follow her on 