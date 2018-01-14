Self-service has been used by food and retail for take-away (take-out) services for a number of years, and the popularity surrounding this approach as expanded with Uber-style companies like Just Eat
and Deliveroo
.
Applying this concept to sit-down restaurants is less common, but it appears to work for some establishments, especially those with an array of dishes that can be cooked to order.
One establishment that has embraced automation and restaurant-as-a-service automation is Inamo
, which specializes in ‘Asian fusion’ cuisine. There are several branches across London. Digital Journal paid a visit to the establishment at Covent Garden. Inamo’s unique selling point is its interactive ordering process.
On arrival guests are shown to their table and presented with an iPad (one iPad is supplied per table). The idea is that customers can scan the colorful menu and order dishes
. Dishes can be requested at any time, in any order and of any quantity. User can order desert first, or a couple of dishes to begin with, and then a few more later.
iPads on an unoccupied table at Inamo, Covent Garden, London.
The iPad equipped ordering system takes advantage of the Lightspeed Self-Order Menu
, which is a cloud-based management platform designed to help restaurateurs efficiently run and grow their businesses.
The advantages for restaurants are that customer wait times are reduced; order accuracy increases, which is important given that the accuracy of a food order is a benchmark of customer satisfaction; and staff have more freedom to spend time on delivering high-quality customer service.
Some of the food order choices on the iPad screen at Inamo.
As well as the fun-element of ordering interactive content is provided at each table. Here customers can change the color scheme of the table.
One of the table design option available, seen here projecting onto napkins and the table.
This is made possible by the tables being constructed of white plastic, with a projector beaming down the selected pattern from above. The interactive projections on your table surface enable the user to set the mood to suit the occasion.
The ceiling mounted projector at Inamo, beaming down user controlled table content.
The color scheme is altered through the use of a tiny mouse-like device.
The interactive tool found at Inamo, allowing for different options to be selected or games to be played.
Using the mouse pointer to bring up interactive content at Inamo, London.
The mouse also lets diners show their artistic leanings through the ability to partake in table graffiti.
A diner playing around with the interactive mouse to create table graffiti.
The same device can be used to switch on a variety of simple computer games, including 1980s classics like Pong. In addition to retro games, diners can discover the local neighborhood or view a live chef-cam feed.
Accessing some of the interactive content with a mouse at Inamo, London.
Outside of the interactive elements, the food is of good quality and well-presented. The technology definitely enhances rather than hinders the eating experience.
Diners enjoying food at Inamo at Covent Garden, London.
At the end of the meal the bill can be requested via a button on the iPad. The check is delivered within a minute of so, the bill settled by credit card or a service like Apple Pay and the well-fed party can quickly exit to take the train home or move onto a bar.
Calling up the bill at the end of the evening.
The overall experience is fun, fast and efficient. It doesn’t feel gimmicky and most diners are likely to opt for a return visit.