Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress and singer Briana Lane chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about temporarily playing the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine on "General Hospital" while Amanda Setton is out on maternity leave. "As long as I'm honoring the essence of BLQ, it feels right," she exclaimed. "I love Brook Lynn. She can be reckless at times but her heart is always in the right place. At the end of the day, no matter what drama she's involved in, she's always protective of the ones she loves. I also didn't know she was a singer until I booked the part which was such a wild coincidence." Aside from being an actress, Lane is also a singer. On her music inspirations, she said, "I'm inspired by feelings or events in my life for lyrics usually but sonically, I try to listen to everything to spark ideas. Presently, I've been listening to a lot of Toro y Moi, old LCD Soundsystem, Best Coast and Hamilton Leithauser. Oh and forever Tame Impala… their new record is perfect from beginning to end." Speaking of music, Lane revealed that she has new music in the works. "My friend Darian Zahedi and I have a new music project called Cadeaux and our first single comes out on September 17, so stay tuned. My other band, Briana Lane Catie Laffoon On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels great. I used to be in a band a while back where we just played live and sold CDs. There was no Spotify or Instagram then so it felt a little more intimate because you were connecting with fans face to face but these days, I think the benefit to being so easily accessible as an artist is that you can reach such a wider net of listeners." For young and aspiring actors and musicians, she underscored that authenticity is key. "Be as authentically you as possible. No one is exactly like you so you truly are your own superpower. Oh and embrace all sides of yourself— even the ones you aren't the most proud of. I think it makes us more well rounded as artists when we own everything and learn to integrate it into our work," she explained. Regarding her daily motivations, she shared, "keeping my health and happiness a priority, and my incredible friends and family." Lane defined the word success as "inner joy marinated with a sense of purpose." For her loyal fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you for watching and for being so welcoming of the new gal in town. I so appreciate it and reach out on Twitter anytime." To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Briana Lane, follow her on Briana Lane Catie Laffoon On playing Brook Lynn Quartermaine (BLQ) on General Hospital, she said, "I'm having a blast. The cast has been blowing me away, the level of talent on the show is immeasurable. 