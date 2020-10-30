Briana Lane and Johnny Wactor to partake in GH Fantasy Zoom event

Email
article imageBriana Lane and Johnny Wactor to partake in GH Fantasy Zoom event

By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Entertainment
Actors Briana Lane and Johnny Wactor will be participating in a General Hospital Fantasy virtual fan event on November 8. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Lane and Wactor are known for their roles as Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Brando Corbin respectively on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. This upcoming online fan event on Sunday, November 8, is produced by Coastal Entertainment.
Actor Johnny Wactor
Actor Johnny Wactor
North Birch Prod
To learn more about this November 8th Zoom fan event at 3 p.m. EST, click here.
As Digital Journal reported, Lane's recent acting work as Brook Lynn received glowing reviews.
For more information on Briana Lane, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
To learn more about actor Johnny Wactor, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Briana Lane back in the summer of 2020.
