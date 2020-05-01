Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Brian White ("Bronx SIU") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Howard High" on the streaming service Urbanflix. In Howard High, he plays the role of principal Frank King, who enlists Michael Kirsh (Marques Houston) to revised the performing arts and music program in the school, which is about the shut down for the lowest rankings in the state. "That was wonderful. I love collaborating with this cast, which is talented and effervescent. They are some of the most positive people that you can come across in the industry. It is always an honor and a joy to work with them," he said. For White, it was a "wonderful" experience to play the character, Frank King, since he went to Dartmouth College with the hopes of becoming a teacher. "I still pursued education to see how the system works, and that's how I ended up in Howard High due to the subject matter. It was exciting to be a producer, co-writer, and a cast member," he said. "Howard High is everything you see in the trailer. The music and the dancing are incredible. You will be really proud of it," he added. He also starred in Scandal as Franklin Russell, a love interest of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington). "That was a great experience. The fans are very die-hard on social media. That was a wild ride," he admitted. On being an actor in the digital age, White said, "It's good and it's positive. There are a lot more opportunities. I crossed over into producing, directing, and writing over the past year." For young and aspiring actors and filmmakers, he said, "Do it. Don't think about it. Study. Be a student of your craft and whatever you love to do. Dream big and empower yourself to execute all of your dreams." When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "Being told 'no.' The 'nos' make you evaluate if you want to keep doing it. An artist is anyone who puts some sort of talent out there, the same with athletes, singers and actors. The 'nos' have to set your hair on fire and they have to make you humble and realize how much you love what you do. Every moment I heard 'no,' in the car ride home, I found out a reason why it was my fault as to why I got the 'no' and I worked to correct that mistake. Stay the course. Entertain those thoughts since that is what is going to make you happy in the long run." In 2019, he earned an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Jimmy Blue in Bronx SIU. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "A light at the end of the tunnel." Regarding his dream acting partners, he responded, "I am a big, big fan of Janelle Monáe, as well as Jill Scott, Regina Hall, Rachel McAdams, and Regina King," he said. If he weren't in the entertainment field, he listed "technology" as his alternate career choice. "I would be a tech guy," he said. "I am the co-founder of a company called White defined the word success as "being able to spend time with my family." "I have been pretty successful," he admitted. "My family gets to be with me year-round. That's the ultimate success." To learn more about actor and filmmaker Brian White, follow him on "I am launching two tech companies, and I am the president of a streaming network, and we have our amazing series Howard High on Urbanflix and I am really excited and proud of this and them," he said. "I am the co-founder of a company called SnapCall , and it's a revolution. It's a place where you can connect and interact better."White defined the word success as "being able to spend time with my family." "I have been pretty successful," he admitted. "My family gets to be with me year-round. That's the ultimate success."To learn more about actor and filmmaker Brian White, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram