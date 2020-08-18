Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Brandon Beemer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Emmy win for "The Bay" as a producer, as well as "Days of Our Lives" and its digital series "Last Blast Reunion," and the new horror film "Gates of Darkness." The Bay Most recently, in June of 2020, Beemer earned his first career Daytime Emmy Award as a producer for The Bay, where he plays the role of district attorney Evan Blackwell. "That felt great. It was so nice. It's definitely nice to have some good news during these crazy times that we are dealing with right now. Everybody on the show works really hard, and it was nice to see that happen. It was a fun surprise," he said effusively. He described For his compelling acting performances as Evan Blackwell, Beemer earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows of 'The Bay' Photo by Greg Doherty Beemer also complimented his on-screen brother on The Bay, Speaking of The Bay, he has been filming the sixth season of the show in quarantine. "Filming in quarantine was great," he admitted. "We were fortunate enough to have a huge ranch, so we filmed it under very strict COVID-19 protocols. Everybody got tested twice a week. Every precautionary measure was taken care of." The Bay is available on Brandon Beemer Brad Everett Young Days of Our Lives This summer, Beemer has been back on Days of Our Lives on NBC as Shawn Brady, where fans can see him on the show regularly, along with Martha Madison as his wife, Belle Brady. "I just got some of my scripts that I will be shooting on Days of Our Lives, so I am really happy about that," he said. "We are the only daytime show that has never had to air a re-run." Beemer shared that Days of Our Lives is gearing up for production this September. "I am excited to go back to work and film new episodes," he said. "We are looking forward to entertaining all the fans with new original content. That's my top priority." This past winter, he enjoyed being a part of the Days of Our Lives short-form digital drama series, Last Blast Reunion (DOOL app). "That was a lot of fun. It was so great to be a part of that. I worked with a lot of the actors on there in the past. We had so much fun," he said. Days of Our Lives is available for streaming on the official Brandon Beemer Brad Everett Young He noted that he is proud to be a part of Brad Everett Young's Gates of Darkness Beemer played the role of Father Dumal in the gripping new horror thriller Gates of Darkness, directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy. "I was pleased with how they gently portrayed my character in the film. I wanted to tell the story as truthfully as possible," he said. "Tobin Bell was so great. After I filmed Gates of Darkness, I got to see Tobin again on Days of Our Lives, where he played John Black's dad. He's an actor's actor." Brandon Beemer as Father Dumal in 'Gates of Darkness' Photo Courtesy of 'Gates of Darkness' The new horror thriller Gates of Darkness is available on During this pandemic, he expressed that he is grateful for his friends Molly and Ben Marriner. "Molly lives in Louisiana, most of the time, and she cooks everything from scratch. She makes great crawfish etouffee and crawfish bisque, she freezes them in coolers, and she sends them to me via FedEx. She is an amazing cook and I cherish her cooking," he said. Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer Bjoern Kommerell Beemer praised master photographer American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine once said: "To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift." Beemer embodies this inspirational quote. He is a versatile actor, whose acting work is transcendent in daytime television, digital streaming platforms, and film. To learn more about actor Brandon Beemer, follow him on Brandon Beemer Bjoern Kommerell Retired four-star U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: "A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work." American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine once said: "To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift." Beemer embodies this inspirational quote. He is a versatile actor, whose acting work is transcendent in daytime television, digital streaming platforms, and film.To learn more about actor Brandon Beemer, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter