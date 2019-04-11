Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for his work in "The Bay." He also spoke about how technology has changed the entertainment business and opened up about his love for track and field. 2019 Daytime Emmy nod Beemer has earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," which marks his second consecutive nomination in this competitive category. "It feels great to be recognized for all of the hard work that we do. We put a lot of work into this show," he said. "This is truly a labor of love for everybody, and it is a lot of fun. We love working with Gregori J. Martin and Wendy Riche," he added. Motivations Each day, Beemer is motivated by seeing all of the movies that are popping up around him. "Also, seeing the work of the people around me really inspires me. Gregori J. Martin, Kristos Andrews, and Wendy Riche work so hard, and it motivates me to work even harder," he said. Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay" LANY Entertainment When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, where he has to churn out a heavy amount of lines and pages, he said, "I am actually pretty solid at it. My brain is a muscle, and once you work that muscle for so many years, you get into it very quickly and it makes it pretty easy." "The most grueling dialogue that I've had on The Bay was the courtroom scenes. Those were difficult," he admitted. "I was really happy with how they turned out," he added about the end result of those pivotal courtroom scenes. For young and aspiring actors, Beemer encouraged them to "make sure they are doing it for the right reasons." "Don't do acting just because you want to be famous. Acting truly is a lifestyle that has its highs and lows," he said. "Everybody has their quiet times in this profession." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Beemer said, "I love technology because there are so many opportunities out there for all of us. There is such a wide variety of shows to watch. Technology gives you more opportunities to do fun projects." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, Beemer acknowledged that it allows him to read multiple scripts on an iPad. "Then, I talk people into running lines with me over and over again," he said. Beemer talks about love for track and field Growing up in Eugene, Oregon, Beemer noted that he was a huge fan of track and field, and the late American runner Steve Prefontaine. He also ran state at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene. "I went to visit Steve Prefontaine's crash site and I ran track in high school and that was fun," he said. Beemer elaborated, "Track and field is such a great sport. It is 100 percent what you put into it and that is what you are going to get out of it. When you are running the 100 meter or 200 meter sprints, it is all about you. You need to hit the ground and just go." Speaking of track and field, Beemer shared that he was a sprinter and he would have loved the challenge to do the 400 meter race. He added that he would also try the high jump. Dream acting partners He listed Oscar winner Charlize Theron and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie as two actresses that he would love to someday work with as his dream female acting partners. "That would be fun and quite an experience. I love her work," he said, about Theron. "Magot Robbie would be fun as well," he added. For his fans and viewers of The Bay, Beemer thanked everybody for their support. "This is a lot of work and we do it for the fans. We want to see them happy and enjoying the storylines," he said. Success Beemer defined the word success as "making progress in life and always moving forward." "Success is also being able to make a living doing what you love. That is quite the treat in life. I hope that I can keep doing that and I hope to be happy as well," he said. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer, follow him on In the hit digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, Beemer portrays district attorney Evan Blackwell. He is drawn to his character since he is "very smart," but he also dislikes the fact that he is extremely "stubborn." "Evan is stubborn because he is loyal and wants to make the right decisions. He truly believes that what he is doing is the right thing and he doesn't want to listen to anybody else because he doesn't trust anybody," he explained.Beemer has earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," which marks his second consecutive nomination in this competitive category. "It feels great to be recognized for all of the hard work that we do. We put a lot of work into this show," he said."This is truly a labor of love for everybody, and it is a lot of fun. We love working with Gregori J. Martin and Wendy Riche," he added.Each day, Beemer is motivated by seeing all of the movies that are popping up around him. "Also, seeing the work of the people around me really inspires me. Gregori J. Martin, Kristos Andrews, and Wendy Riche work so hard, and it motivates me to work even harder," he said.When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, where he has to churn out a heavy amount of lines and pages, he said, "I am actually pretty solid at it. My brain is a muscle, and once you work that muscle for so many years, you get into it very quickly and it makes it pretty easy.""The most grueling dialogue that I've had on The Bay was the courtroom scenes. Those were difficult," he admitted. "I was really happy with how they turned out," he added about the end result of those pivotal courtroom scenes.For young and aspiring actors, Beemer encouraged them to "make sure they are doing it for the right reasons." "Don't do acting just because you want to be famous. Acting truly is a lifestyle that has its highs and lows," he said. "Everybody has their quiet times in this profession."On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Beemer said, "I love technology because there are so many opportunities out there for all of us. There is such a wide variety of shows to watch. Technology gives you more opportunities to do fun projects."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, Beemer acknowledged that it allows him to read multiple scripts on an iPad. "Then, I talk people into running lines with me over and over again," he said.Growing up in Eugene, Oregon, Beemer noted that he was a huge fan of track and field, and the late American runner Steve Prefontaine. He also ran state at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene. "I went to visit Steve Prefontaine's crash site and I ran track in high school and that was fun," he said.Beemer elaborated, "Track and field is such a great sport. It is 100 percent what you put into it and that is what you are going to get out of it. When you are running the 100 meter or 200 meter sprints, it is all about you. You need to hit the ground and just go."Speaking of track and field, Beemer shared that he was a sprinter and he would have loved the challenge to do the 400 meter race. He added that he would also try the high jump.He listed Oscar winner Charlize Theron and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie as two actresses that he would love to someday work with as his dream female acting partners. "That would be fun and quite an experience. I love her work," he said, about Theron. "Magot Robbie would be fun as well," he added.For his fans and viewers of The Bay, Beemer thanked everybody for their support. "This is a lot of work and we do it for the fans. We want to see them happy and enjoying the storylines," he said.Beemer defined the word success as "making progress in life and always moving forward." "Success is also being able to make a living doing what you love. That is quite the treat in life. I hope that I can keep doing that and I hope to be happy as well," he said.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Brandon Beemer, Emmy, The Bay, amazon prime, evan blackwell Brandon Beemer Emmy The Bay amazon prime evan blackwell track and field