Actor Brandon Beemer will be returning to the hit soap opera "Days of Our Lives" on NBC for a brief story arc this summer.
In the daytime drama Days of Our Lives, Beemer played the role of Shawn-Douglas Brady from 2006 to 2008, and then again, since 2016 on a recurring basis.
"Good to be back for a bit. Great promo," Beemer exclaimed via a post on Twitter. This summer, according to that promo, Days of Our Lives is expected to be filled with "plenty of surprises."
This year, Beemer earned his second career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Evan Blackwell in the multi Emmy-award-winning digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime.
