article imageBrandon Beemer returns to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC this summer

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     51 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Brandon Beemer will be returning to the hit soap opera "Days of Our Lives" on NBC for a brief story arc this summer.
In the daytime drama Days of Our Lives, Beemer played the role of Shawn-Douglas Brady from 2006 to 2008, and then again, since 2016 on a recurring basis.
"Good to be back for a bit. Great promo," Beemer exclaimed via a post on Twitter. This summer, according to that promo, Days of Our Lives is expected to be filled with "plenty of surprises."
This year, Beemer earned his second career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Evan Blackwell in the multi Emmy-award-winning digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime.
Fans and viewers can binge The Bay on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
To learn more about actor Brandon Beemer, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: In April of 2019, Brandon Beemer chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career and the impact of technology on the entertainment industry.
