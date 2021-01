Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC

Actor Brandon Beemer Bjoern Kommerell

Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment

Martsolf portrays Brady Black in the popular NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, and Beemer plays Shawn Brady in Days of Our Lives, as well as Evan Blackwell in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay , created by Gregori J. Martin.Fans will be able to participate in a virtual cocktail and a question and answer (Q&A) session with both actors and the profits will go to a good cause.The proceeds will go towards Cedars CanSupport , which benefits cancer patients and their families.To learn more about this upcoming fan event, starring Brandon Beemer and Eric Martsolf Check out Brandon Beemer in The Bay on Popstar! TV by clicking here For more information on Star Image Entertainment, check out its official Facebook page