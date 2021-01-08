Email
article imageBrandon Beemer and Eric Martsolf to partake in virtual fan event

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actors Brandon Beemer and Eric Martsolf will be a part of an upcoming Zoom event for Star Image Entertainment on Sunday, January 17.
Martsolf portrays Brady Black in the popular NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, and Beemer plays Shawn Brady in Days of Our Lives, as well as Evan Blackwell in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin.
Fans will be able to participate in a virtual cocktail and a question and answer (Q&A) session with both actors and the profits will go to a good cause.
Eric Martsolf of Days of Our Lives
Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
The proceeds will go towards Cedars CanSupport, which benefits cancer patients and their families.
To learn more about this upcoming fan event, starring Brandon Beemer and Eric Martsolf, click here.
Actor Brandon Beemer
Actor Brandon Beemer
Bjoern Kommerell
Check out Brandon Beemer in The Bay on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in The Bay
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
For more information on Star Image Entertainment, check out its official Facebook page.
