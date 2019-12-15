Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Two-time Emmy-nominated actor Brad Maule chatted with Digital Journal about his recent appearance on the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital," and the new series "yA." He spoke about the key to longevity in acting and gave advice to aspiring actors. He also complimented fellow actress Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman for "working well with him in silence," in that powerful and sentimental scene in the end. Maule will also appear in The Bay spinoff series, yA, where he will be playing Mr. Frederick Ford. "I love Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews. They are just so sweet, and gentle individuals. Also, with Wendy Riche on that series, it felt like a homecoming," he said. He was on General Hospital for 22 years, from 1984 until 2006. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on the show, he responded, "The brain is like a muscle. When you are on all the time, it's a muscle that gets worked out a lot. I can literally look at a page and say it. It's like a photographic memory. That was my biggest worry coming back. I hadn't worked that muscle in about 14 years." Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, he said, "Loving what you do and having patience for life. Life has a path that you are on and you don't know what it is. Never give up and keep your head down, and do what you do. That has always been my thing." On being an actor in the digital age, Maule, he said, "It feels like the California Gold Rush. There are many people out there, but not that many people get rich. It's exciting since there are a lot more opportunities than there used to be." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Stop trying to act. People that are great listeners and people that are present in the moment are incredible actors, and that makes for genuine honesty." Last year, Maule was a part of the " Maule defined the word success as "being able to sleep at night, not having to toss and turn and not having any regrets." For his fans and supporters, Maule said, "Thank you. I have been so fortunate to have the sweetest, most loyal and noncontroversial fans." To learn more about veteran actor Brad Maule and his filmography, check out his official Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Most recently, on November 8, he reprised his role as Dr. Tony Jones on General Hospital, opposite his onscreen son Lucas Jones (played by Ryan Carnes). "It felt good. It was scary the first minute or two. I had all kinds of mixed emotions," he said. "It was great working with Ryan Carnes. 