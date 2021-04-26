Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrad Maule talks about Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Brad Maule chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of Soap Con Live on May 1.
Maule, who is known for his portrayal of Dr. Tony Jones on General Hospital and Port Charles, is looking forward to being a part of the inaugural Soap Con Live on May 1, especially the "General Hospital Panel: Love & Tragedy," which will take place on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m. EST/ 4 p.m. PST. He will be joined by such General Hospital actors as Kin Shriner, Shell Danielson, and Jackie Zeman.
"It's always fun to be first...even in love and tragedy," Maule exclaimed. "I am looking forward to seeing all my friends and making some new ones," he said.
Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. It will be streamed live on The Locher Room's official YouTube page. For more information on the Soap Con Live schedule, click here.
To learn more about Brad Maule, follow him on Instagram and his official Facebook page.
More about brad maule, Soap Con Live, Actor, General hospital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'The Resort,' starring Brock O'Hurn, is a gripping horror film Special
'Nomadland' wins big at pandemic Oscars as Zhao makes history
Russian man 'trapped' on Chinese reality TV show finally voted out
UK PM under pressure over 'let bodies pile high' comment
US, Britain rush supplies to virus-hit India as Italy opens up
Climate targets boost interest in small modular nuclear reactors
Russia orders Navalny group to suspend activities
New hacks based on zero-day flaw in Pulse Secure VPN Special
Essential Science: Are we edging closer to space weaponry?
Brad Maule talks about Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special