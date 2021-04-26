Emmy-nominated actor Brad Maule chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of Soap Con Live on May 1.
Maule, who is known for his portrayal of Dr. Tony Jones on General Hospital and Port Charles, is looking forward to being a part of the inaugural Soap Con Live on May 1, especially the "General Hospital Panel: Love & Tragedy," which will take place on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m. EST/ 4 p.m. PST. He will be joined by such General Hospital actors as Kin Shriner, Shell Danielson, and Jackie Zeman.
"It's always fun to be first...even in love and tragedy," Maule exclaimed. "I am looking forward to seeing all my friends and making some new ones," he said.
Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. It will be streamed live on The Locher Room's official YouTube page. For more information on the Soap Con Live schedule, click here.
To learn more about Brad Maule, follow him on Instagram and his official Facebook page.