Actor Brad James chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "A House Divided," and being an actor in the digital age.

James is nominated for the Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Cameran Sanders Jr. in A House Divided on UMC and Amazon Prime Video. "That was really cool and it was definitely unexpected. I am very appreciative," he said. "It feels really good to be in that 'Lead Actor' company with the other nominees. I am really looking forward to the Daytime Emmy Awards this year."

"What I like about playing Cameran Sanders Jr. the most are the differences between him and myself," he said. "I enjoyed that Cameran Sanders Jr. would make different choices than I would make because that made me a fan of the show. I liked watching the show. He is quite an interesting character to play compared to some other of the characters I've played over the years. Cameran is very thoughtful and layered."

James praised his A House Divided co-stars Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Demetria McKinney, Paula Jai Parker, and Dominique DuVernay, for their memorable acting work in the hit digital series. "Working with this talented cast has really been a pleasure," he said.

He had nothing but the kindest words for showrunners Mike Mayhall and Dan Garcia. "It almost feels like cheating a little bit because we have so much fun on set," he admitted. "I really appreciate what they do. There are zero egos and they are focused on getting the best product possible. They are really good."

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Honestly, at first, it's a bit unsettling, especially movie from the basic cable format."

James opened up about life in quarantine. "It has been fun," he said. "You get to sit around, write and read and binge-watch on TV."

For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Always enjoy your work. Find the joy in everything that you do."

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "2020: The Year of Change." "If we are bold, thoughtful, and empathetic to the people around us, we can't be stopped," he said.

On staying in top-notch physical shape, he noted that it has a lot to do with diet (and eating right). "I'm vegan-ish, even though that may not be a real word," he said. "Should there be a Season 3 of A House Divided, I will certainly be in top-notch shape."

James defined the word success as "enjoying the time that you spend while you are alive."

A House Divided is available on UMC and Amazon Prime Video. "First off, thank you to everybody who has been tuning in and staying in touch with the stories on the show. These fictional stories, as crazy as they are, do touch parts of people that sometimes we didn't know existed. I hope you see yourself or someone that you are close to in the stories, and stay on the journey, as crazy as it gets," he concluded.

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Brad James, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.