Actor Brad Benedict chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Kyle in the second season of "The Oval" on BET. When asked what he loves most about playing his character, Kyle Flint, he said, "My favorite part about playing the role of Kyle is how often he is getting his hands dirty." "Whether he is covering up somebody else's mistakes, or creating a new mess of his own, Kyle is always up to something. Sometimes, I feel like Kyle creates drama in his life just to keep things interesting. Kyle is very different than me, Brad, so it's an opportunity to really play make-believe and go places I never would go in my real life," he explained. Brad Benedict Brad Everett Young On his daily motivations, he responded, "One life. At least as far as we know. I want to make the most of the life I have been given. I want to see as much as I can see. I want to inspire others to believe in themselves. I want to fall asleep each night at peace, confident I lived that day to the fullest. As Brad Pitt’s character, Achilles, says in the movie Troy, 'The gods envy us. They envy us because we’re mortal, because any moment may be our last. Everything is more beautiful because we’re doomed. You will never be lovelier than you are now. We will never be here again'." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "Quarantine was a challenging time for everybody, but I do feel that it came with several silver linings," he said. "One big silver lining was the ability to slow down. I feel like most people crave the chance to slow down and take stock. To spend quality time with the people they love and to reflect without the next responsibility nagging constantly. My partner and I took the quarantine as an opportunity to connect on a deeper level, to fall further in love with nature, and to bathe in a little meditative stillness." Actor Brad Benedict Brad Everett Young Regarding his career-defining moments, he remarked, That is the crazy thing about life. When you really zoom in, there are clear forks in the road. There are clear decisions that I could look back on that changed everything going forward. It is almost scary to think how different things could be for me if I changed one small decision here or there. I’d like to reflect on my life’s defining moments in a bit broader sense." "For me, it’s been about finishing what I start, and keeping the belief, even when the chips are down. I can look back on all my big career breakthroughs and connect them to some sort of sacrifice or disciplined commitment that I saw through to the end even when it seemed potentially fruitless," he said. On the best advice that he was ever given in his career, he shared, "Activity breads activity. Always be prepared. And send thank you notes." His New Year's resolutions for 2020 were to be decisive and to act now. "Procrastination is a disease," he said. Actor Brad Benedict Brad Everett Young Benedict concluded about the second season of The Oval, "Tyler Perry's creative brain is unique and incredible. In Season 1, he introduced you to the characters and set the stage for unpredictable drama. Season 2 dives deeper into the lives of these characters and keeps you guessing at every turn. It’s going to be a lot of fun and fans will get their money’s worth. Always taking it to a new level." To learn more about Brad Benedict, follow him on View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad “Shark” Benedict (@bradbenedict) "Anytime you get a second season of a show, life is good," he said. "It is especially exciting to have The Oval come back because fans love this show so much, and we have such a blast making it. "Anytime you get a second season of a show, life is good," he said. "It is especially exciting to have The Oval come back because fans love this show so much, and we have such a blast making it. We shot Season 2 in a bubble environment, sequestered on the studio grounds for all of the production, and I just found myself constantly feeling waves of gratitude to be working during the early times of this crazy pandemic. A testament to the hard work and dedication of our leader, Tyler Perry. 