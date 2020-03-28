Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Entertainment Former football player and actor Blue Kimble chatted with Digital Journal about starring in "Ruthless" on BET+, as well as "P-Valley" and "Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy." He spoke about being an actor in the digital age and he defined success. Kimble will be recurring on Starz' Katori Hall drama, P-Valley. He plays Rome, a slick-talking music executive in town from the big city and looking to make some dreams come true. "P-Valley is an adult show as well," he said with a sweet laugh. "It takes place on a raunchy strip club in Mississippi and all the drama that goes along with it and a lot of deceit. There is a lot of dancing going on. That is going to be a whole roller coaster ride within itself. Similar to Ruthless, there is nothing like it on TV at the moment." Earlier this year, he starred as Tommy DeBarge in the TV movie The Bobby DeBarge Story on TV One. He is currently starring on Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy for Urban Movie Channel (UMC). He is also a producer on the series, which is going into its third season. " Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy is amazing and we are headed into our third season," he said. "People love that show and I am proud to be a part of it. I am blessed and honored to be working and have these projects going on. It's a good situation to be in." On being an actor in the digital age, Kimble said, "It's a totally different world. You can literally shoot a movie from anywhere and you can load it up on YouTube and to the other streaming services, and people are seeing it. Now, Los Angeles can come calling you because of the noise that you are making with your work. The game has totally evolved and it has totally changed. I'm all about change. It's about riding the tide and being able to change with it. I'm like a sponge, I am always paying attention to what is going on. That's why I learn, listen and I grow so I can change right with it so that I can stay on top." He listed Halle Berry and Lena Waithe as his dream female collaboration partners to someday work with in the business. "Halle Berry is the queen. Lena Waithe is making great productions, and I am looking forward to putting something in the mix with her soon. There are so many ladies killing the game and making waves that I am a fan of. It's a great time," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Know what you want to do and understand what you want to do, and then, do it. Go for it. Make your dream a reality. There is nothing you can't do, especially during the digital age. You have more opportunities since there are way more shows, and many different networks and platforms. It is going to take a lot of hard work, dedication and being consistent." "Dedicate yourself because it's a long game. It's a marathon race and not a quick run. This game goes for a long time. You need to be grounded and to have a great support system," he added. On staying in good physical shape, Kimble noted the importance of staying active. "I always encourage an active lifestyle. I encourage people to be active daily by taking 30 minutes a day to do something active and people will see a change in their energy and fitness, and you can continue to grow from that by adding an eating regimen and setting goals. Health is wealth," he said. Kimble hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and he was a former professional football player (who played for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and for the Arena Football League). While he has only been acting a few years, he has been cast in many major productions such as Hunger Games Catching Fire, Fast and Furious 5, BET's The Game, Devious Maids, and BET's Being Mary Jane. He is in the process of helping produce his first film The Wish. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Work Ethic." "We are in the working phase. I've already put in the work to get to the point where I am and to be receiving blessings from the universe. Some people would get comfortable at this stage and be happy. Now, it's time for me to put in more work to elevate to the next level and to reach more people," he said. "I just turned my light on to a lot of people so now it's time for me to buy more lightbulbs," he added. He defined the word success as "happiness." "Success is doing something that you love. I am blessed to have been able to find something that I love doing, and people give positive responses for what I am doing," he said. To learn more about actor Blue Kimble, follow him on Actor Blue Kimble Dean Foreman He just wrapped a series regular role as Andrew on the BET+ series Ruthless. "It is an amazing show with an amazing cast. It was written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry. He's a creative genius. 