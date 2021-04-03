A German-born, Los Angeles-based photographer, Bjoern Kommerell is known for the cinematic vibes of his photographs, and he is one of the most sought-after photographers on the West Coast, and rightfully so.
In his respected career in the entertainment industry, Kommerell had photographed everyone from the late Chadwick Boseman
, Meghan Markle (the Duchess of Sussex), Sir Elton John, Emmy-Award-winning actor Ben Mendelsohn, Cobra Kai
star Billy Zabka, Danny Trejo, Enzo Zelocchi, Daytime Emmy winners Michelle Stafford, Cynthia Watros, Scott Clifton, and Brandon Beemer, as well as Matt Cornett of High School Musical: The Series
, Riley Smith, and Joe Manganiello, among countless others.
