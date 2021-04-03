By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Celebrity headshot photographer Bjoern Kommerell is spotlighted in Inscriber (INSC) Digital Magazine. Digital Journal has the scoop. In his respected career in the entertainment industry, Kommerell had photographed everyone from the late Chadwick Boseman Bjoern Kommerell Kommerell's entire interview with Inscriber Digital Magazine is available by To learn more about master photographer Bjoern Kommerell, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Celebrity photographer Bjoern Kommerell Bjoern Kommerell A German-born, Los Angeles-based photographer, Bjoern Kommerell is known for the cinematic vibes of his photographs, and he is one of the most sought-after photographers on the West Coast, and rightfully so.In his respected career in the entertainment industry, Kommerell had photographed everyone from the late Chadwick Boseman , Meghan Markle (the Duchess of Sussex), Sir Elton John, Emmy-Award-winning actor Ben Mendelsohn, Cobra Kai star Billy Zabka, Danny Trejo, Enzo Zelocchi, Daytime Emmy winners Michelle Stafford, Cynthia Watros, Scott Clifton, and Brandon Beemer, as well as Matt Cornett of High School Musical: The Series, Riley Smith, and Joe Manganiello, among countless others.Kommerell's entire interview with Inscriber Digital Magazine is available by clicking here To learn more about master photographer Bjoern Kommerell, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Bjoern Kommerell back in April of 2020, while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. More about Bjoern Kommerell, Digital, Magazine, Photographer Bjoern Kommerell Digital Magazine Photographer