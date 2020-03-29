Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast BJ Gruber chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors in acting, as well as his at-home workouts that people can check out while in quarantine. BJ Gruber Aaron Schoonover He acknowledged that at the moment, no new projects are being made due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "I was shooting a ton this year, and getting a lot of work that way. I also had more print, commercial and modeling gigs lined up but everything has been canceled or postponed indefinitely," he said. "I look forward to when things are up and running again, and I get back to it," he added. While in quarantine, he shared that people can work out with him virtually by checking out his at-home workouts on his On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Rebirth." "That's really what it is. Things are so slow these days," he said. When asked which track and field event he would compete in, Gruber said, "The shot put." "I would throw something or I would probably do one of the shorter sprints," he said. He also listed freestyle as his favorite stroke in swimming. "I am a big fan of freestyle. I have been training for triathlons actually," he said. BJ Gruber Allan Millora For his fans and supporters, he said, "I appreciate them. It is really great that my social media following is still growing. I am trying to find new ways to connect with them all the time. I hope the fans are staying safe and healthy and getting through all of this." To learn more about Actor BJ Gruber Allan Millora On his latest projects, Gruber said, "I did a movie called Life on Pause, and I did the feature Zero Avenue. Without giving too much away, in Zero Avenue, I play a demon in it and the prosthetics were really cool. I also shot the short Rockaway and it was getting into a bunch of festivals this year. I did a ton of modeling work. Also, we made Wokeman: Women in the Workplace, but all of the screenings are postponed."He acknowledged that at the moment, no new projects are being made due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "I was shooting a ton this year, and getting a lot of work that way. I also had more print, commercial and modeling gigs lined up but everything has been canceled or postponed indefinitely," he said."I look forward to when things are up and running again, and I get back to it," he added.While in quarantine, he shared that people can work out with him virtually by checking out his at-home workouts on his Patreon website On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Rebirth." "That's really what it is. Things are so slow these days," he said.When asked which track and field event he would compete in, Gruber said, "The shot put." "I would throw something or I would probably do one of the shorter sprints," he said.He also listed freestyle as his favorite stroke in swimming. "I am a big fan of freestyle. I have been training for triathlons actually," he said.For his fans and supporters, he said, "I appreciate them. It is really great that my social media following is still growing. I am trying to find new ways to connect with them all the time. I hope the fans are staying safe and healthy and getting through all of this."To learn more about BJ Gruber , check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about BJ Gruber, Actor, Model, athome workouts BJ Gruber Actor Model athome workouts