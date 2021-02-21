He opened up about his new poetry book Thirst Trap
. "Doing that felt good. It gave me something to do last year," he said.
On the writing process for the poetry book, he said, "I write often especially when I have a hard time verbalizing things. That makes things easier to approach for me. I wrote some of these poems on my phone while riding on trains or when I am going places or walking around."
He voiced the audiobook version of the poetry book, and it was mastered and designed by Pill Box
. A portion of the proceeds (20 percent) will go towards such organizations as The Trevor Project
and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund
.
Gruber shared that fitness has been going fine. "I have weights at home and I know what I am doing. I never really stop," he said. "I am trying to give my fans and followers things to work at home. People reach out to me a lot so I decided to make reels to help them."
"Collectively, we got a lot out of last year," he said about life during the quarantine. "We also lost a lot. We gained the Senate and the presidency. We gained a lot of perspective on human rights in America and globally. Economic disparity grew during the pandemic and it gave all of us time to reflect. I learned a lot as a person these last 12 months, but I just don't want to do it again. These are many things you can take away from it," he said.
"Workwise, last fall, was the busiest I've ever been. I kept getting jobs consistently," he added.
During the quarantine, he enjoyed planting Bonsai trees, as well as gardening, and working on rock climbing a lot more.
He revealed that he would love to someday do an Ironman Triathlon or a half-marathon. He would also like to do an indie feature film with Riley Thomas, his frequent collaborator.
On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "A Coiled Spring."
When asked which track and field events, he would do if he were afforded the chance, he noted that he would either do the shot put, javelin throw, the pole vault, or he would run the 4 × 100 meters relay race.
