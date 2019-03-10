Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor and producer BJ Gruber chatted with Digital Journal about the web series "The Queens Project." Gruber also opened up about the digital transformation of the entertainment business. Aside from Arpino and Gruber in The Queens Project, Trey Gerrald also stars as Nick, Andre Jordan portrays Andre, and Chris Dwan plays Trey. On his plans for the future, Gruber shared that he is working on a short film, Wokeman: On Race, which he co-wrote and stars as the superhero Wokeman, which contains elements of satire and comic book material. "I really enjoyed working on that project," he admitted. Actor BJ Gruber Christopher Boudewyns For aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "not wait around." "If you have an idea, go ahead and make it happen," he said. Each day, Gruber is motivated by his love for storytelling. "As artists, we are given the opportunity to help bring perspective to others that they wouldn't ordinarily see," he said. "My goal is to help others experience things beyond their immediate realm." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with the predominance of web series and streaming services, Gruber said, "Technology opens up a lot more art that you can make. With streaming services, there are more platforms these days. There are a lot more places where your work can live digitally. I think technology is great. There are more opportunities, and the accessibility of creating art has never been higher." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor and producer, Gruber said, "I can't do anything without my computer. I edit projects as well, and I book my job and my auditions through the Internet." For fans and viewers, he concluded about the web series, The Queens Project, "Buckle up. It's going to be a great year. Big things are coming." To learn more about actor BJ Gruber, check out his In the web series, The Queens Project, Gruber stars as Gabe opposite Ken Arpino as Ash. On being a part of this web series, Gruber said, "I love working with Ken Arpino. I am also a producer on it. I produced seasons two and three, and I do a lot of the post-production work with them. We have been working on this for a long time. It feels like good. The cast is like family."Aside from Arpino and Gruber in The Queens Project, Trey Gerrald also stars as Nick, Andre Jordan portrays Andre, and Chris Dwan plays Trey.On his plans for the future, Gruber shared that he is working on a short film, Wokeman: On Race, which he co-wrote and stars as the superhero Wokeman, which contains elements of satire and comic book material. "I really enjoyed working on that project," he admitted.For aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "not wait around." "If you have an idea, go ahead and make it happen," he said.Each day, Gruber is motivated by his love for storytelling. "As artists, we are given the opportunity to help bring perspective to others that they wouldn't ordinarily see," he said. "My goal is to help others experience things beyond their immediate realm."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with the predominance of web series and streaming services, Gruber said, "Technology opens up a lot more art that you can make. With streaming services, there are more platforms these days. There are a lot more places where your work can live digitally. I think technology is great. There are more opportunities, and the accessibility of creating art has never been higher."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor and producer, Gruber said, "I can't do anything without my computer. I edit projects as well, and I book my job and my auditions through the Internet."For fans and viewers, he concluded about the web series, The Queens Project, "Buckle up. It's going to be a great year. Big things are coming."To learn more about actor BJ Gruber, check out his official website and Facebook page More about BJ Gruber, The Queens Project, Actor, Producer, Web BJ Gruber The Queens Project Actor Producer Web Series