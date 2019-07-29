Billy Miller to exit 'General Hospital' on ABC as Drew Cain

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Billy Miller has parted ways with the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" as Drew Cain. His final airdate has yet to be announced. In a moving letter, Miller stated that he cherishes the journey he and the fans have taken together, and noted how thankful he is to them for allowing them in their homes and their lives on a regular basis. Miller has played the role of Drew Cain since August of 2014 on the hit soap opera General Hospital. His character is the twin brother of Jason Morgan (played by The last few weeks, Miller's character has been mourning the loss of Oscar, along with Dr. Kim Nero (played by Tamara Braun). Throughout his career in the acting and entertainment world, Miller has won three Daytime Emmy Awards, two of which were for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" and one was for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and The Restless. Last year, Miller scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work on General Hospital as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain. Miller confirmed the news that he is leaving the show via his manager, Marnie. The actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and friends for all of their support and encouragement.In a moving letter, Miller stated that he cherishes the journey he and the fans have taken together, and noted how thankful he is to them for allowing them in their homes and their lives on a regular basis.Miller has played the role of Drew Cain since August of 2014 on the hit soap opera General Hospital. His character is the twin brother of Jason Morgan (played by Steve Burton ), as well as the father of the late Oscar Nero-Quartermaine (played by Garren Stitt), who passed away a few months ago on the show from a brain tumor.The last few weeks, Miller's character has been mourning the loss of Oscar, along with Dr. Kim Nero (played by Tamara Braun).Throughout his career in the acting and entertainment world, Miller has won three Daytime Emmy Awards, two of which were for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" and one was for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and The Restless.Last year, Miller scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work on General Hospital as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain. More about Billy Miller, General hospital, Drew Crain, Abc, Actor Billy Miller General hospital Drew Crain Abc Actor Emmy