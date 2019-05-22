Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Joel's creative director Steve Cohen announces new exhibit Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Bridgehampton - Steve Cohen is Billy Joel's long-time creative director, lighting director, and a painter. He just announced his second exhibit.
This exhibit will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton on Long Island. This show will feature three new works as part of his "Origin" series. "These are large works telling a story of Earth, gravity and the elemental force behind nature producing art. They are abstract interpretations of creation," he said.
"This has been a great year for me, having my work included in collections of Billy and Alexis Joel, Jimmy and Margo Nederlander and Miami collectors Paul Vogel and Grela Orihuela," he said.
"With two successful exhibits in West Hollywood at the Eric Buterbaugh Gallery and at Aqua art fair in Miami during Art Basel in 2018 and this my second White Room show, the work is being well-received and gracing homes around the country," he acknowledged.
Cohen is one of the most successful lighting designers in the entertainment business. In his career, he has worked extensively with such artists as The Eagles, John Mellencamp, as well as the "Piano Man" himself, who he has been with for the past 45 years.
He noted that his "day job" as Billy Joel and the Eagles' creative director and lighting designer, affords him the constant inspiration to paint. "These new works are an evolution of that inspiration," he said.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Steve Cohen back in December of 2018.
More about Steve Cohen, creative director, Lighting, Exhibit, Billy joel
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Britain routed in UN vote on Chagos
Review: Pink puts on spectacular performance at Madison Square Garden Special
British Steel collapses into insolvency — 25,000 jobs at risk
Facebook shuts dozens of fake-news pages ahead of EU vote: NGO
W&W talks 'Let the Music Take Control,' Blasterjaxx, technology Special
McKenna - Canada hires company to ship back its garbage
Trump walks out on Democrats in fury over Russia probe
Trump walks out on Democrats as impeachment talk heats up
Are you ready for the May 24th Global Climate Strike?
Billy Joel's creative director Steve Cohen announces new exhibit Special