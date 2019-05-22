Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bridgehampton - Steve Cohen is Billy Joel's long-time creative director, lighting director, and a painter. He just announced his second exhibit. "This has been a great year for me, having my work included in collections of Billy and Alexis Joel, Jimmy and Margo Nederlander and Miami collectors Paul Vogel and Grela Orihuela," he said. "With two successful exhibits in West Hollywood at the Eric Buterbaugh Gallery and at Aqua art fair in Miami during Art Basel in 2018 and this my second White Room show, the work is being well-received and gracing homes around the country," he acknowledged. Cohen is one of the most successful lighting designers in the entertainment business. In his career, he has worked extensively with such artists as The Eagles, John Mellencamp, as well as the "Piano Man" himself, who he has been with for the past 45 years. He noted that his "day job" as Billy Joel and the Eagles' creative director and lighting designer, affords him the constant inspiration to paint. "These new works are an evolution of that inspiration," he said. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with This exhibit will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton on Long Island. This show will feature three new works as part of his "Origin" series. "These are large works telling a story of Earth, gravity and the elemental force behind nature producing art. They are abstract interpretations of creation," he said."This has been a great year for me, having my work included in collections of Billy and Alexis Joel, Jimmy and Margo Nederlander and Miami collectors Paul Vogel and Grela Orihuela," he said."With two successful exhibits in West Hollywood at the Eric Buterbaugh Gallery and at Aqua art fair in Miami during Art Basel in 2018 and this my second White Room show, the work is being well-received and gracing homes around the country," he acknowledged.Cohen is one of the most successful lighting designers in the entertainment business. In his career, he has worked extensively with such artists as The Eagles, John Mellencamp, as well as the "Piano Man" himself, who he has been with for the past 45 years.He noted that his "day job" as Billy Joel and the Eagles' creative director and lighting designer, affords him the constant inspiration to paint. "These new works are an evolution of that inspiration," he said.: Digital Journal chatted with Steve Cohen back in December of 2018. More about Steve Cohen, creative director, Lighting, Exhibit, Billy joel Steve Cohen creative director Lighting Exhibit Billy joel