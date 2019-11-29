In a post on his Instagram page
, Flynn noted his excitement to be joining the "talent cast" of Disposable Necessities
. He noted that the play is written by Neil McGowan
and it is directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos.
Flynn shared that they open on December 14 at the Rogue Machine Theatre
in Venice, California, and he encouraged his fans and followers to get their tickets to see him in this production.
Aside from Flynn, the cast of actors for Disposable Necessities
includes Claire Blackwelder, Ann Noble, Jefferson Reid, and Darrett Sanders.
In other Billy Flynn news
, he returned to Salem in Days of Our Lives
as Chad DiMera, following the success of the Days of Our Lives
digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris
" on the DOOL app.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.