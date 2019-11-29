Email
article imageBilly Flynn to star in new 'Disposable Necessities' play

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Venice - Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn ("Days of Our Lives") announced that he is joining the cast of "Disposable Necessities."
In a post on his Instagram page, Flynn noted his excitement to be joining the "talent cast" of Disposable Necessities. He noted that the play is written by Neil McGowan and it is directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos.
Flynn shared that they open on December 14 at the Rogue Machine Theatre in Venice, California, and he encouraged his fans and followers to get their tickets to see him in this production.
Aside from Flynn, the cast of actors for Disposable Necessities includes Claire Blackwelder, Ann Noble, Jefferson Reid, and Darrett Sanders.
In other Billy Flynn news, he returned to Salem in Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera, following the success of the Days of Our Lives digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris" on the DOOL app.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
