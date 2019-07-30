Billy Flynn to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series

This digital series
will premiere on Thursday, August 1 on The DOOL app
. "Days of Our Lives: The Digital Series" will star Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera and Emmy winner Kate Mansi as Abigail Deveraux from the original NBC digital drama. They were one of the most popular couples on the show that left Salem for Paris, where they have been off the show from the past couple of months.
It will consist of eight episodes, prior to their return to Salem in the fall. Actor Austin Peck will also appear on this series as Austin Reed, along with actress Rachele Schank, who plays a new character, Juliet.
The first three episodes of this series will be available on The DOOL app starting on August 1, and the remaining five episodes will be released on a weekly basis after; moreover, these episodes will also be available on the NBC app and NBC's official website
one week after streaming on The DOOL App.
Co-executive producer Greg Meng indicated that this digital drama series was created to compliment the storylines of the show, while enhancing the fans and viewers' experiences as they watch the original network show.
This November, Days of Our Lives
will be celebrating its 54th birthday. It is televised on NBC in America, as well as in 25 other countries around the world.
As Digital Journal reported
, Billy Flynn was honored by Echoes of Hope
as their first "Echoes of Hope Hero."
