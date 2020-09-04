Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Flynn to participate in virtual soap fan event for Spectrum

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"Days of Our Lives" fans are in for a treat. On September 19, Billy Flynn will be participating in a Zoom fan event, for Spectrum, which raises money for charity.
Flynn is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series") that is known for his portrayal of Chad DiMera in the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.
This virtual question and answer (Q&A) session for Spectrum Celebrity Events will take place on Saturday, September 19 at 2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
To learn more about this Zoom fan event starring Billy Flynn, check out the official Spectrum Celebrity Events website.
For more information on Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Flynn back in April of 2020.
More about Billy Flynn, days of our lives, Soap, spectrum
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Palau invites US military to build bases as China seeks regional clout
US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign gets ugly
Antonio Sabato Jr. launches conservative movie studio, new memoir
WHO tempers quick vaccine hopes
Streamlining COVID-19 testing for major league sports
Dead or alive? Charlie Hebdo jihadist widow eludes capture
Assist Wireless caught out in major data breach Special
Matt Cornett talks 'High School Musical: The Series,' and success Special
Messi release clause not valid, Jorge Messi tells La Liga
Bering Sea ice extent is at lowest in over 5,000 years