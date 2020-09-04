Flynn is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series") that is known for his portrayal of Chad DiMera
in the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
.
This virtual question and answer (Q&A) session for Spectrum Celebrity Events
will take place on Saturday, September 19 at 2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center
.
To learn more about this Zoom fan event starring Billy Flynn
, check out the official Spectrum Celebrity Events website
.
For more information on Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Flynn
back in April of 2020.