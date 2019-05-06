Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Flynn of 'Days of Our Lives' honored as Echoes of Hope Hero

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, star of "Days of Our Lives," was recognized by Echoes of Hope as their first "Echoes of Hope Hero."
Flynn has been a long-time supporter of Echoes of Hope. Serving in the capacity of "hero," he shared his testimony and life experiences with the youth in the community. The actor spoke to four classes at ICEF View Park Prep High School in Los Angeles, California, as part of #EmpowermentDay.
He opened up to the high school students about his life lessons, his story of perseverance, and gave them tips on what is necessary to become a writer and an actor; moreover, Flynn had the opportunity to facilitate storytelling activities and some fun acting experiences, which were well-received.
Flynn was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives on NBC. This marked Flynn's second career Emmy nomination in the "Lead Actor" category. It was reported by Soap Opera Digest that Flynn and Kate Mansi will be returning to the hit NBC daytime drama.
To learn more about Echoes of Hope, check out their Instagram page.
Read More: Billy Flynn chatted with Digital Journal about his Emmy nod and he furnished his advice for young and aspiring actors.
More about Billy Flynn, Echoes of Hope, Hero, days of our lives, Actor
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
The great debate: If US lowers emission standards, should Canada?
Royal baby announcement breaks with tradition
Prince Harry 'over the moon' as Meghan gives birth to a boy
Pompeo slams China, Russia for 'aggressive' Arctic behaviour
Review: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood wins 2019 Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy Special
Harry and Meghan: royal romance crowned by birth of son
Blame Ontario government for three million trees to be destroyed
Review: Maurice Benard wins 2019 'Lead Actor' Emmy for 'General Hospital' Special
Essential Science: Breakthrough for patients with pneumonia
Risks rise as US warns Iran with aircraft carrier