Flynn has been a long-time supporter of Echoes of Hope
. Serving in the capacity of "hero," he shared his testimony and life experiences with the youth in the community. The actor spoke to four classes at ICEF View Park Prep High School in Los Angeles, California, as part of #EmpowermentDay.
He opened up to the high school students about his life lessons, his story of perseverance, and gave them tips on what is necessary to become a writer and an actor; moreover, Flynn had the opportunity to facilitate storytelling activities and some fun acting experiences, which were well-received.
Flynn was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award
for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives
on NBC. This marked Flynn's second career Emmy nomination in the "Lead Actor" category. It was reported by Soap Opera Digest
that Flynn and Kate Mansi will be returning to the hit NBC daytime drama.
