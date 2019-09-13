He plays the character of Chad DiMera on the NBC soap opera, which is one half of the show's super-couple Chad and Abby, which are affectionately known as Chabby.
Most recently, in August of 2019, Days of Our Lives
debuted its digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris
" on the Days Of Our Lives app, which featured eight episodes that followed Chad and Abby's
life in Paris. In this digital series, Kate Mansi reprised her role as Abby.
For his portrayal of Chad DiMera, Flynn earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
