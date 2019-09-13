Email
article imageBilly Flynn celebrates five years on NBC's 'Days of Our Lives'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actor Billy Flynn has a major anniversary to celebrate. September 12 marked his fifth anniversary on "Days of Our Lives."
He plays the character of Chad DiMera on the NBC soap opera, which is one half of the show's super-couple Chad and Abby, which are affectionately known as Chabby.
Most recently, in August of 2019, Days of Our Lives debuted its digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris" on the Days Of Our Lives app, which featured eight episodes that followed Chad and Abby's life in Paris. In this digital series, Kate Mansi reprised her role as Abby.
For his portrayal of Chad DiMera, Flynn earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Billy Flynn chatted with Digital Journal back in April of 2019 about his 2019 Emmy nod and his acting career.
More about Billy Flynn, days of our lives, Actor, Nbc, Chad DiMera
 
