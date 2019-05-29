The actor was born on May 29, 1985, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For his portrayal of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives
, Flynn earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy
nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," and this marked his second career Emmy nod, where he was previously nominated in 2017.
Earlier this month, Flynn revealed that he will be returning to the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
as Chad DiMera with Kate Mansi as Abigail Deveraux.
Another proud professional moment for Flynn
included being recognized by Echoes of Hope as their first "Echoes of Hope Hero
."
Flynn shared his experiences with the youth in the Los Angeles community. He spoke to four classes at ICEF View Park Prep High School, as part of #EmpowermentDay. This is a cause that is dear to his heart. For more information on Echoes of Hope, visit them on Instagram
, and via their website
.
To learn more about Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter
.
