Actor Billy Flynn has a major milestone to celebrate in his personal life: he turns 34 years old today, and he will be returning to "Days of Our Lives" later this year.

Earlier this month, Flynn revealed that he will be returning to the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera with Kate Mansi as Abigail Deveraux.

The actor was born on May 29, 1985, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For his portrayal of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Flynn earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," and this marked his second career Emmy nod, where he was previously nominated in 2017.

Another proud professional moment for Flynn included being recognized by Echoes of Hope as their first "Echoes of Hope Hero."

Flynn shared his experiences with the youth in the Los Angeles community. He spoke to four classes at ICEF View Park Prep High School, as part of #EmpowermentDay. This is a cause that is dear to his heart.