Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBilly Flynn celebrates birthday, to return to 'Days of Our Lives'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Billy Flynn has a major milestone to celebrate in his personal life: he turns 34 years old today, and he will be returning to "Days of Our Lives" later this year.
The actor was born on May 29, 1985, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For his portrayal of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Flynn earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," and this marked his second career Emmy nod, where he was previously nominated in 2017.
Earlier this month, Flynn revealed that he will be returning to the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera with Kate Mansi as Abigail Deveraux.
Another proud professional moment for Flynn included being recognized by Echoes of Hope as their first "Echoes of Hope Hero."
Flynn shared his experiences with the youth in the Los Angeles community. He spoke to four classes at ICEF View Park Prep High School, as part of #EmpowermentDay. This is a cause that is dear to his heart. For more information on Echoes of Hope, visit them on Instagram, and via their website.
To learn more about Billy Flynn, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn chatted with Digital Journal in April of 2019.
More about Billy Flynn, days of our lives, Birthday, Actor, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US, Russia discuss peace plan that would end Syria's isolation
Dutch ban Hells Angels biker gang over 'violence'
Review: Laptop carry bag with RFID shielding technology Special
McHive — The world's smallest McDonald's creates quite a buzz
UAE expats get taste of Ramadan traditional sweets
Cryptojacking: Latest trends in website security
An explanation for why Canada's waste ended up in Asia
Review: Mike DelGuidice charms on 'Mona Lisa' video, features Kevin James Special
Charging US president with a crime was 'not an option': Mueller
Pakistan man murders HIV positive wife in epidemic-hit south