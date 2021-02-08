By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Bill Camp has a major reason to be proud. He has earned a 2021 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination for "The Queen's Gambit." Digital Journal has the scoop. His portrayal of Mr. Shaibel was superb opposite the gifted young actress Isla Johnston, who played the younger Beth Harmon. Mr. Shaibel was the man responsible for giving Beth a love and affinity for chess, and she learned to play simply by watching him. The series itself is also up for two 2021 Golden Globe nominations, which include nods for "Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television" and for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television" for Anya Taylor-Joy. In 2017, Camp was previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie" for The Night Of for playing Dennis Box. The Queen's Gambit is available for streaming on To learn more about actor Bill Camp and his filmography, check out his Bill Camp and Isla Johnston in 'The Queen's Gambit' Phil Bray, Netflix Camp has been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series" for his spellbinding acting work in the hit miniseries The Queen's Gambit on Netflix.His portrayal of Mr. Shaibel was superb opposite the gifted young actress Isla Johnston, who played the younger Beth Harmon. Mr. Shaibel was the man responsible for giving Beth a love and affinity for chess, and she learned to play simply by watching him. Anya Taylor-Joy , who played the older Beth Harmon, is up for the SAG Award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television."The series itself is also up for two 2021 Golden Globe nominations, which include nods for "Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television" and for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television" for Anya Taylor-Joy.In 2017, Camp was previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie" for The Night Of for playing Dennis Box.The Queen's Gambit is available for streaming on Netflix To learn more about actor Bill Camp and his filmography, check out his IMDB page More about BIll Camp, the queen's gambit, Massage, Actor, 2021 BIll Camp the queen s gambit Massage Actor 2021