Showrunner Bill Caco chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his hit digital comedy series "F#cking 40" on Vimeo, and being a filmmaker in the digital age. This digital series earned nominations for five 2020 Indie Series Awards, which featured nods for "Best Comedy Series," "Best Writing — Comedy," "Best Ensemble — Comedy, "Best Supporting Actress — Comedy" for Carrie Schroeder, and for "Best Lead Actor — Comedy" for Bill Caco. "It is always nice to be recognized, especially for the work of the cast since it's such an ensemble show, and they all did such a great job. It was really gratifying," he said. Bill Caco in 'F#cking 40' comedy series Bill Caco Caco revealed that he would love to do another season of F#cking 40. "The cast was so great, fun to work with and they really brought their characters to life," he said. On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, Caco said, "It's really great. As a kid, I grew up with a video camera at the age of 12 or 13, and that was when I immediately started making movies and short films. This was before YouTube and the digital technologies. Now, you can shoot a great film on your iPhone. With social media, you can actually build a huge audience. It's really exciting." For Caco, the quarantine has been "interesting." "It has been tough all around. It almost feels like a lost year," he admitted. "I have been doing my part to stay quarantined and wearing a mask. It's a strange time but hopefully, we can all do our part and get through it together." His advice for young and aspiring filmmakers is as follows: "Do as much as you can with whatever you have available to you. Don't wait for more money or better equipment or anything. The more you do it, the better you are going to get at it. The sooner you start the best, and just keep at it. Hopefully, you are doing it because you love it. Just keep going." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Caco said, "Waiting through lockdown." Caco defined the word success as "enjoying the journey, especially in film." "I do what I do because I love it and it's not to become rich and famous. I feel I am already successful," he said. F#cking 40 is available on Vimeo by For more information on F#cking 40, check out its F#cking 40 earned a glowing review from "I had been wanting to do an episodic project for a while," he said. "I was batting around ideas and I thought about birthdays, especially the more dramatic ones such as 40, since people start to feel old for the first time and they look back at their decisions in life. "I do what I do because I love it and it's not to become rich and famous. I feel I am already successful," he said. F#cking 40 is available on Vimeo by clicking here . "Watch it," he exclaimed. "It was made with love, and hopefully, it will reach a broad audience even though it deals with people around 40. It really is relatable to people, both young and old. I would love for as many people to see it as possible, and hopefully, we can do another season." For more information on F#cking 40, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page