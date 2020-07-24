Bill Anderson releases 73rd studio album 'The Hits Re-Imagined'

Email
article imageBill Anderson releases 73rd studio album 'The Hits Re-Imagined'

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson has released his 73rd career studio album, "The Hits Re-Imagined." Digital Journal has the scoop.
He has been a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry for 59 years, and he has been inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2018). He has secured 80 top-charting songs, 37 of which were Top 10 hits, as well as seven No. 1 singles. He is the sole songwriter to chart country songs in seven consecutive decades.
If that weren't enough, Anderson's mantel holds over 50 BMI Awards, three Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, and two Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
His songs have been recorded by such diverse artists as George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Kenny Chesney, among others.
Speaking of fellow Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley, he praised the country crooner. "Country music wouldn't be the same if Bill Anderson had never picked up a pen and whispered his way into history," Paisley said, prior to adding that he is very lucky to be friends with this legend, and "to have benefited from his art."
The Hits Re-Imagined was released on July 24, and it is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It was co-produced by Anderson and Thomm Jutz, and it includes instrumental versions of each song.
To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson and his latest studio offering, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
