TV host Morgan Willett ("Big Brother" winner) chatted with Digital Journal about working with Jessie Godderz and Jeff Timmons on the music video for "The Girl is With Me." Willett shared that she thoroughly enjoyed playing "the girl" in the music video. "Can I have two guys fighting over me at all times? " she said, jokingly. She had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. "Jeff was so wonderful," she admitted. "I grew up listening to 98 degrees and would have never thought that one day I would be in a music video with one of the band members, but he was great. Also, he has some serious style. Wait until you see his shoes in the music video." Willett was the winner of Big Brother: Over the Top. "It honestly still feels like a dream. I never in a million years would have thought my 22-year-old self would be winning a quarter of a million dollars and calling myself a reality TV show winner. I am so honored to have gotten to be a part of the Big Brother franchise, and I thank CBS for changing my life." On her plans for the future, Willett said, "I just celebrated my one year anniversary of living in Los Angeles which is incredibly exciting. I plan on staying out here for the long haul to pursue a career in TV hosting and acting. Right now I'm hosting with a wonderful network called AfterBuzz TV, and I'm hoping to continue building my resume. Hopefully, you'll see me reporting from the Oscars red carpet in a couple years." Digital transformation of entertainment On the impact of technology in the entertainment and music industry, Willett acknowledged that "the power of technology and social media are insane." "I think because technology has advanced so much, it has made it so much easier to make and produce music and social media allows large groups of people to see it. You can seriously film a whole music video on your iPhone now. It's crazy," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, Willett expressed her love towards Instagram. "As crazy as it sounds, I don't think I could go a day without technology. I use social media to keep up with friends, I use YouTube to promote my TV hosting and figure out how the heck to do my makeup, I even use an app to track my diet and what I eat. I feel like such a millennial but technology makes life so easy." For her fans, she concluded about the video, "This song is seriously so catchy. I'm pretty sure I was humming it for a solid 48 hours after we finished filming, but in all seriousness, I think the fans are going to love this song. It's silly and lighthearted, and the music video tells a story but will also make you laugh." It's silly and lighthearted, and the music video tells a story but will also make you laugh." To learn more about Big Brother winner and TV personality Morgan Willett, follow her on Instagram