Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Brandon Wagner, who portrays Big Bird in "Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic" chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming performances at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The production runs from February 15 to 24, 2019. The actor continued, "So many people light up when I say his name, which reaffirms to me the special connection he has with so many people. The fact that I have the opportunity to bring him to life on the stage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden is a highlight of my career." "I love the how this show appeals to audiences of a wide age range given that the television show has been around for almost 50 years," Wagner said. "When I look into the audience and see children, parents, and grandparents smiling and enjoying the show together, it's very heartwarming. I also like the fact that in this production of Sesame Street Live, Elmo and Abby Cadabby inspire all their friends — Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, and Rosita — to find the magic in their everyday lives." When asked what motivates him each day, Wagner responded, "I am motivated by the fact that no dream is unachievable if you work hard and continue to believe in yourself. I had dreams of traveling and performing when I was younger and after 10 years of being a working actor, it is finally happening. The awesome thing is that 'Make Your Magic' provides this same message to our audiences". For young people who wish to pursue acting or the performing arts, he offered the following advice: "To start wherever you are. There is no 'correct' path to being a performer. Everything you do in any given moment can easily be the perfect springboard to finding your own path. Another piece of advice would be to never give up, which is another message we discuss in Sesame Street Live – because obstacles are merely detours if you have the right perspective." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Wagner said, "I am a fan of these technological advances and what it means for the entertainment industry. I believe that the user now has a bigger influence on how giant companies try to reach them, considering every pocket now houses a digital screen. They provide a new avenue for audiences to interact with their favorite shows. Sesame Street can be turned on practically any smart device at any moment, which can get kids super pumped for when they know our show is in their city. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a performer, he said, "I have a passion for video production and editing. I have recently started a YouTube channel. I documented the rehearsal process of 'Make Your Magic' and have continued to document our experiences as we travel from city to city along the tour." For families and young fans, he concluded about Sesame Street at the Hulu Theater, "I would personally like to invite you to attend this production at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden February 15 to 24, 2019. You will join Elmo and Abby Cadabby to discover the 'power of yet,' the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand between you and your dream." For more information on Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic, check out the official On playing Big Bird at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Wagner said, "It's an honor to be portraying Big Bird who is one of the most iconic and beloved characters of all time. Big Bird is an eight-foot-tall ball of joy and wonder and has inspired me to approach my own life with a similar perspective."The actor continued, "So many people light up when I say his name, which reaffirms to me the special connection he has with so many people. The fact that I have the opportunity to bring him to life on the stage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden is a highlight of my career.""I love the how this show appeals to audiences of a wide age range given that the television show has been around for almost 50 years," Wagner said. "When I look into the audience and see children, parents, and grandparents smiling and enjoying the show together, it's very heartwarming. I also like the fact that in this production of Sesame Street Live, Elmo and Abby Cadabby inspire all their friends — Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, and Rosita — to find the magic in their everyday lives."When asked what motivates him each day, Wagner responded, "I am motivated by the fact that no dream is unachievable if you work hard and continue to believe in yourself. I had dreams of traveling and performing when I was younger and after 10 years of being a working actor, it is finally happening. The awesome thing is that 'Make Your Magic' provides this same message to our audiences".For young people who wish to pursue acting or the performing arts, he offered the following advice: "To start wherever you are. There is no 'correct' path to being a performer. Everything you do in any given moment can easily be the perfect springboard to finding your own path. Another piece of advice would be to never give up, which is another message we discuss in Sesame Street Live – because obstacles are merely detours if you have the right perspective."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Wagner said, "I am a fan of these technological advances and what it means for the entertainment industry. I believe that the user now has a bigger influence on how giant companies try to reach them, considering every pocket now houses a digital screen. They provide a new avenue for audiences to interact with their favorite shows. Sesame Street can be turned on practically any smart device at any moment, which can get kids super pumped for when they know our show is in their city.Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a performer, he said, "I have a passion for video production and editing. I have recently started a YouTube channel. I documented the rehearsal process of 'Make Your Magic' and have continued to document our experiences as we travel from city to city along the tour."For families and young fans, he concluded about Sesame Street at the Hulu Theater, "I would personally like to invite you to attend this production at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden February 15 to 24, 2019. You will join Elmo and Abby Cadabby to discover the 'power of yet,' the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand between you and your dream."For more information on Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic, check out the official Sesame Street Live homepage or the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden website More about Sesame street, make your magic, big bird, Brandon Wagner Sesame street make your magic big bird Brandon Wagner